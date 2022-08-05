Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

State Sen. Carol Blood opens up about her experience surviving sexual assault at age 13 as Nebraska pro-choice advocates celebrate the Kansas abortion vote.

The new video game phenomenon “Stray” is benefitting real-life Omaha cats.

Students from North O schools go on the Face-to-Face With Black History Tour.

Wilco’s Nels Cline Opens Up

As the alt-rock band prepares to headline Outlandia, the lead guitarist talks memorable guitar moments, “dad-rock” and Omaha indie.

By Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

In the past nine months, $98 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants have gone toward supporting the state’s child care providers, according to state officials.

“If a pandemic is a lens onto how we understand our moral responsibility to the community, this moment of risk discourse is revealing that we don’t care about one another very much”: Check out this Atlantic op/ed about long COVID and Americans pretending the pandemic is over.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 4. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

Dig into the legal battle over where petition signatures need to be collected for initiatives like legalizing medical marijuana.

Abortion: State Sen. Carol Blood opens up about her experience surviving sexual assault at age 13 as Nebraska pro-choice advocates celebrate Kansas voting “no” on giving permission to pass new laws that restrict or prohibit abortion. And here’s what Nebraska state officials have to say about the Kansas vote and abortion in general.

The state’s officer misconduct list will include only decertified officers — not active law enforcement — according to a 3 News Now investigation.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage increase in Google searches for “vasectomy” in the

36 hours after the leaked draft opinion about Roe v. Wade: 340

Source: Google (Mountain View, Calif.)

