- State Sen. Carol Blood opens up about her experience surviving sexual assault at age 13 as Nebraska pro-choice advocates celebrate the Kansas abortion vote.
- The new video game phenomenon “Stray” is benefitting real-life Omaha cats.
- Students from North O schools go on the Face-to-Face With Black History Tour.
Wilco’s Nels Cline Opens Up
As the alt-rock band prepares to headline Outlandia, the lead guitarist talks memorable guitar moments, “dad-rock” and Omaha indie.
By Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
- In the past nine months, $98 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants have gone toward supporting the state’s child care providers, according to state officials.
- “If a pandemic is a lens onto how we understand our moral responsibility to the community, this moment of risk discourse is revealing that we don’t care about one another very much”: Check out this Atlantic op/ed about long COVID and Americans pretending the pandemic is over.
AROUND OMAHA
- Students from North O schools visit Southern civil rights landmarks on the Face-to-Face With Black History Tour.
- The new video game phenomenon “Stray,” in which players navigate a cat around a seemingly abandoned city and decode clues, is benefitting real-life cats — including felines from the Nebraska Humane Society.
- Millions in emergency rental assistance remains available for Nebraskans experiencing rental problems, and the application deadline is in five weeks, according to WOWT.
- The Omaha Planning Board gives initial permission for four projects — an office building, two apartment complexes and an affordable housing complex with a mixed-use building — to get tax-increment financing.
- School is coming back — and so are applications for students to get free or reduced-price meal programs, according to KMTV.
- Are you a Douglas County resident who signed up for the vote-by-mail list? Keep an eye out for postcards, which ask if you’d like to request a ballot by mail, in your mailbox this week and next.
- A new mural in North O honors local women whose lives have been taken by gun violence, according to WOWT.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Dig into the legal battle over where petition signatures need to be collected for initiatives like legalizing medical marijuana.
- Abortion: State Sen. Carol Blood opens up about her experience surviving sexual assault at age 13 as Nebraska pro-choice advocates celebrate Kansas voting “no” on giving permission to pass new laws that restrict or prohibit abortion. And here’s what Nebraska state officials have to say about the Kansas vote and abortion in general.
- The state’s officer misconduct list will include only decertified officers — not active law enforcement — according to a 3 News Now investigation.
FACT OF THE DAY
Percentage increase in Google searches for “vasectomy” in the
36 hours after the leaked draft opinion about Roe v. Wade: 340
Source: Google (Mountain View, Calif.)
DAILY FUNNY
