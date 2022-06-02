Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Reed Moore is amazed that, according to eatthis.com, Costco sold 106 million of these tasty birds in 2021. That’s an average of 290,410 a day.

Today’s news: The 111-year-old Keeline Building in downtown Omaha is set to get a $6.8 million facelift. The staffing emergency at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has been lifted after three years. A new report from the state Auditor’s Office says there is a discrepancy in how many COVID tests were ordered by the state and how many were received.

Nebraska Abortion Advocates Are Ready

The recently established state abortion fund, Nebraska Abortion Resources, has a plan if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Pfizer says it has completed an application with the FDA for an emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5. The company had announced its vaccines to be 80% effective against COVID for kids. FDA regulators say they don’t know how long it will take to review the application or to make a decision.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on June 2. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

A developer wants to give the 111-year-old Keeline Building a facelift. Shamrock Development wants to spend $6.8 million (plus an additional million in TIF money) to keep it a commercial and office space. Ground-level retailers like Oasis Falafel and Bob’s Grill and Cafe are expected to remain. Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

The Omaha Fire Department was unprepared to contain the fire at the Nox-Crete plant in South Omaha, according to new information shared at a community meeting. The fire department said it lacked the tools necessary to fight a chemical fire this intense, and that firefighters had to wait for the owner of the building to show up to learn what chemicals were in the building.

As Omaha Public Schools deals with a wave of resignations, the district might offer extra pay. The OPS board will vote on a temporary $4,500 stipend for full-time staff that would last two years. Some teachers said the reason they’re leaving is working conditions.

Council Bluffs will attempt to set a world record for the largest game of catch when the College World Series rolls into town. The record attempt is part of a larger baseball-themed event that will include a screening of — wait for it — “Field of Dreams.” The event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. June 19 at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

AROUND NEBRASKA

There will no longer be a staffing emergency at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says work schedules and inmate routines will return to pre-2019 levels on July 18. Staffing emergencies remain in place at the state prison in Tecumseh and the Reception and Training Center in Lincoln.

The state Auditor’s office says there is a discrepancy in how many COVID tests were ordered by the state and how many were delivered. Nebraska signed five no-bid contracts with Nomi Health worth $69 million, but it’s unclear whether the first of those contracts was fulfilled. The Auditor’s Office says the lack of documentation, as well as the ambiguity of the contracts, made it easier to lose track of the tests.

On the Campaign Trail: Two state legislative races are headed for an automatic recount Wednesday, June 8. In District 18 (northwest Omaha), an open seat, Christy Armendariz and Clarice Jackson are neck-and-neck for second place with just 21 votes separating the two. Michael Young is ahead of both. In District 22 (Columbus area), incumbent Sen. Mike Moser is safe with over 75% of the vote. His challenger is yet to be decided, with Roy Zach leading Mike Goos by just 56 votes.

Following a legislative session in which four bills to help hospitals hire were introduced, and just one passed, Nebraska hospitals find themselves struggling to fill positions. The Nebraska Hospital Association says it expects the state to need more than 5,400 nurses in the next three years.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which more Democrats ages 25 to 54 watch

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” than “The Rachel Maddow Show”: 15

Source: Nielsen (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

