Looking Deeper Into Statements of Saint Francis Ministries and DHHS Under Oath
Dive into the controversy with journalist Emily Chen-Newton.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Use Your Common Sense Day
Today’s news laments the scarcity of this attribute during these turbulent times: Omaha activist Bear Alexander is charged with six felonies in New York City, union leaders refuse Kellogg’s’ “Last Best Final Offer,” and State Attorney General Doug Peterson releases a report about clergy sexual assault that involves all three of Nebraska’s dioceses.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Chance that U.S. workers believe their jobs do not make a meaningful contribution to the world: 1 in 5
- Percentage of American office workers who have cried on the job: 45
Sources: 1. YouGov (NYC); 2. Robert Half (Menlo Park, Calif.)
For nationwide COVID-19 case and
vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Dive deeper into state Corrections Director Scott Frakes’ appearance at a North Omaha town hall held by Black Votes Matter. According to NOISE Omaha, Frakes spends most of the time answering the crowd’s questions, not offering remarks.
- A jet from Offutt Air Force Base suffers $125,000 in damage during a difficult landing at an England air base.
- According to the Omaha World-Herald, Omaha activist Bear Alexander, a key player in noteworthy local demonstrations (including May’s pig head protest), is charged with six felonies in New York City. The charges, which could bring a maximum penalty of 55-years in prison, are connected to a domestic violence incident.
- Union leaders refuse the “Last Best Final Offer” of Kellogg’s, which says the strike might drive down full-year earnings. Meanwhile, Omaha workers continue to strike.
- Around 600 Metropolitan Utilities District customers north of downtown Omaha experience a natural gas outage.
Around Nebraska
- Red Cloud’s National Willa Cather Center is spotlighting the work of 11 Native American artists.
- State health officials say they’re planning to receive 64,200 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 – 11.
- The biggest YMCA in the U.S. is in Fremont, and the second-biggest is in Norfolk, according to KMTV.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says it’s seeking a more racially diverse campus.
- “The depth of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators, and the decades of failure by the church to safeguard so many child victims, is unfathomable”: State Attorney General Doug Peterson releases a report about clergy sexual assault that involves all three of Nebraska’s dioceses, according to WOWT. Click here to read more, including a statement from Peterson.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Pressing Matters
Maple St. Construct ends its 2021 season with an
exhibition by its latest artist-in-resident, Francesco Siqueiros.
Feature by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Ted Rall.