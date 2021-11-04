Dive into the controversy with journalist Emily Chen-Newton.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Use Your Common Sense Day



Today’s news laments the scarcity of this attribute during these turbulent times: Omaha activist Bear Alexander is charged with six felonies in New York City, union leaders refuse Kellogg’s’ “Last Best Final Offer,” and State Attorney General Doug Peterson releases a report about clergy sexual assault that involves all three of Nebraska’s dioceses.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Chance that U.S. workers believe their jobs do not make a meaningful contribution to the world: 1 in 5 Percentage of American office workers who have cried on the job: 45

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Red Cloud’s National Willa Cather Center is spotlighting the work of 11 Native American artists.

State health officials say they’re planning to receive 64,200 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 – 11.

The biggest YMCA in the U.S. is in Fremont, and the second-biggest is in Norfolk, according to KMTV.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says it’s seeking a more racially diverse campus.

“The depth of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators, and the decades of failure by the church to safeguard so many child victims, is unfathomable”: State Attorney General Doug Peterson releases a report about clergy sexual assault that involves all three of Nebraska’s dioceses, according to WOWT. Click here to read more, including a statement from Peterson.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Pressing Matters

Maple St. Construct ends its 2021 season with an

exhibition by its latest artist-in-resident, Francesco Siqueiros.



Feature by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.

The Daily Funny

