Today’s news uses a fertile imagination to move through the years: Strikers reject Kellogg’s most recent offer and remain on the picket lines, health care providers and educators push for children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the “Max the Vax” campaign, and Republican John Sieler, who’s against including critical race theory, the 1619 Project and sex ed in curriculum, is running for Nebraska State Board of Education.



Due to the Amazon Web Services outage, most of the links on Tuesday’s newsletter didn’t work. Oh no! They’re back up and running now, so if you want to Reed Moore about Tuesday’s news, return to Tuesday’s email newsletter, or check out the newsletter on The Reader‘s website.

Chance that an American planning to move in the next year blames

natural disasters or extreme temperatures: 1 in 2

Ultimately, we don’t want to leave anyone behind. And we want a secure future”: Strikers reject Kellogg’s most recent offer and remain on the picket lines. Kellogg’s says it will hire permanent replacement workers.

The City of Omaha will pay over $40,000 to a mother and son who say they were pulled over by an Omaha police officer because they are Black.

Dive into the debate over whether stores should be allowed to sell alcohol via takeout windows.

Strapped for capacity, Nebraska Medicine puts more limitations on surgeries.

The Omaha City Council approves increased pay for street maintenance workers who help with snow removal, of which the city is experiencing a shortage. The City Council also votes down a request to the state Legislature to change liquor license laws. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to receive a weekly COVID-19 update.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

From Dec. 9-11, St. Louis-born comedian Greg Warren will bring his well-oiled, off-the-cuff routine to the Funny Bone.

Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.



