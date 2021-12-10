(Originally published Dec. 9, 2021)

With the upper hand, Nebraska’s workers are demanding change.

Will the state hear them out?



Story by Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.

Fido and Fluffy told today’s news they appreciate the care they get at the pet clinic: A lactation room returns to the state Capitol building (but with stipulations), Lee Enterprises’ board of directors unanimously rejects Alden Global Capital’s proposal to purchase the company, and dig into the controversy over a video that features Gov. Pete Ricketts’ former communications director yanking out a yard sign promoting Charles W. Herbster’s gubernatorial candidacy and throwing it in a dumpster.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Rank of The Villages, a Florida retirement community, among the fastest-growing U.S. metropolitan areas: 1

Source: U.S. Census Bureau (Suitland, Md.)

Source: Jeff Hancock, Stanford University (Calif.)

Around Omaha

Dive into the unanswered questions about the demolition and move of Omaha’s biggest library.

A University of Nebraska at Omaha professor will compete in a “Jeopardy!” episode.

Lee Enterprises’ board of directors unanimously rejects Alden Global Capital’s proposal to purchase the company, which owns many Nebraska newspapers, including the Omaha World-Herald. As Reed Moore previously reported, Alden Global Capital is infamous for gutting newspapers.

A freshman at Papillion-La Vista High School faces “school and legal consequences” when a photograph of her holding a gun circulates, according to 3 News Now.

Starting in January, Ralston Arena will be called Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Over the course of a decade, Liberty First Credit Union will pay almost $1.7 million for the arena to bear its name.

Old Towne Bellevue will be revitalized.

At a town hall, state senators talk about how American Rescue Plan Act funding can help solve problems that affect North Omaha, including criminal justice concerns.

Around Nebraska

Since forming on Craigslist a few years ago, The Real Zebos have made a righteous splash among alternative listeners. Distressed Damsels and Infinite Video join them for a night of visceral indie rock jams.



Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

