Movies had an off year. TV had a very, very good one.

By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science



Join today’s news in celebrating women’s significant achievements in science and the girls who aspire to follow them: Olympian Simone Biles makes an appearance at a Huskers gymnastics meet, the Millard school board chooses John Schwartz as Millard Public Schools’ next superintendent, and a proposal for a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha that could cost more than $1 billion creates concerns and questions.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Portion of single American men who live in a parent’s home: 3/10

Source: Pew Research Center

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Omaha’s mask mandate might go away soon. When it does, Westside Community Schools will follow suit.

In Case You Missed It: Everybody at UNL is getting four KN95 masks, thanks to the student government, and here’s the latest on the coronavirus vaccination mandate exemption bill.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

