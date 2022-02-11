Feed Me TV: The Top 10 Shows of 2021
Movies had an off year. TV had a very, very good one.
By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science
Join today’s news in celebrating women’s significant achievements in science and the girls who aspire to follow them: Olympian Simone Biles makes an appearance at a Huskers gymnastics meet, the Millard school board chooses John Schwartz as Millard Public Schools’ next superintendent, and a proposal for a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha that could cost more than $1 billion creates concerns and questions.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of single American men who live in a parent’s home: 3/10
Source: Pew Research Center
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Omaha’s mask mandate might go away soon. When it does, Westside Community Schools will follow suit.
- In Case You Missed It: Everybody at UNL is getting four KN95 masks, thanks to the student government, and here’s the latest on the coronavirus vaccination mandate exemption bill.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- NOISE takes a deep dive into the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) after getting a tip alleging that Nebraska PREA is out of compliance.
- 1st Sky Omaha sits down with congressional candidate Alisha Shelton and lead Reader reporter Chris Bowling.
- In a unanimous vote, the Millard school board chooses John Schwartz as Millard Public Schools’ next superintendent.
- The Great Plains Black History Museum’s original home is donated to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.
- The Nebraska AIDS Project recognizes how the disease affects the Black community.
- Bennington Public Schools has new school openings on the horizon.
- The state needs a new procurement process following the St. Francis Ministries debacle, according to state Sen. John Arch.
- A former Rosewood Academy day care employee pleads not guilty to a count of negligent child abuse.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: A proposal for a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha that could cost more than $1 billion creates concerns and questions. Senators discuss a proposed national innovation and research hub costing $80 million. Law enforcement groups don’t like a bill that would develop public databases of police officers whose credibility has been called into question by prosecutors. State Sen. Megan Hunt is running for reelection.
- The state’s dry and windy winter could mean more fires than usual are on the horizon.
- Olympian Simone Biles makes an appearance at a Huskers gymnastics meet.
- Affordable Housing: Advocates want Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in housing assistance. In Omaha, there’s a three-year backlog in federally subsidized housing requests.
- Check out U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s interview with Nebraska Public Media‘s Dennis Kellogg.
- Here’s what child care grants went toward in Lancaster County.
- A small plane makes an emergency landing in a harvested cornfield east of Lincoln.
The Daily Funny
