Transgender Day of Visibility

Reed Moore celebrates the successes and rich contributions of the transgender community — and acknowledges the uphill climb toward a safe and inclusive society.

Today’s news: Health care leaders throughout the state try to recruit nurses by cutting down on regulations and red tape, a $900 million tax cut proposal — which would be “the biggest tax cut we’ve ever done,” according to Sen. Brett Lindstrom — moves forward, and Lee Enterprises, which publishes almost every daily newspaper in Nebraska, has quietly laid off a minimum of eight staffers across newsrooms in the past couple of months, according to Axios.

The Full Nebraska Parole Board Appears at Less Than Half of Hearings. When Members Miss Votes, Fewer Get Paroled.

Incarcerated Nebraskans have learned, the hard way, that how many parole board members show up for work can influence whether they are paroled or stuck in prison for an additional month or two — or longer.



Story by Yanqi Xu. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press. Republished in The Reader.

Here’s how the Nebraska Examiner analyzes parole data.

Health care leaders throughout the state seek to recruit nurses by cutting down on regulations and red tape. And here’s how the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project supported Nebraskans’ mental health for nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on March 31. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

In February, Lee Enterprises, which publishes almost every daily newspaper in Nebraska, made a controversial decision to lay off two of the Omaha World-Herald’s top editors for budget cuts — while handing out $3 million in bonuses to top executives and board members, according to the Omaha World-Herald Guild. Now Axios is reporting that Lee Enterprises has quietly laid off a minimum of eight staffers, including many top editors, across five newsrooms in the past couple of months.

The juvenile probation office is now housed in what used to be the Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters.

Here’s the latest in workers’ fight against Kellogg’s — which hit home in Omaha in late 2021 — on a national scale.

Do you live in Douglas County? If so, you must pay the first half of your property taxes today, March 31, by midnight.

On the Campaign Trail: State Sen. Tony Vargas is running for a U.S. Congressional seat. And the election to fill Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in the House of Representatives could have a hefty price tag.

Latest in the Legislature I: A $900 million tax cut proposal moves forward. According to gubernatorial candidate and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, if the bill passes it would be “the biggest tax cut we’ve ever done — ever.” Critics worry the tax cuts would mostly serve affluent Nebraskans.

Latest in the Legislature II: The future seems bright for a bill that would name the Benson post office in honor of Black World War II hero Charles Jackson French. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Steve Lathrop butt heads over criminal justice reform. And local nonprofits have harsh words for the governor’s veto of a bill that would have forced him to apply for $120 million in federal rental assistance.

The state is sending 550 pieces of law enforcement armor to aid soldiers in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Minimum portion of Americans ages 18 to 25

who are extremely lonely nearly all of the time: 3/5



Source: Richard Weissbourd, Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

