With the upper hand, Nebraska’s workers are demanding change.

Will the state hear them out?



Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

National Influenza Vaccination Week



Today’s news reminds us that those at higher risk are anyone 65 and older, children, pregnant people, and individuals with chronic illnesses: Lee Enterprises pushes back against the Alden Global Capital takeover, public-school students’ test scores drop, and famed Huskers player Johnny Rodgers, 70, is in Nebraska Medical Center’s internal care unit with COVID-19.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day:

Percentage of regular video conference attendees who report experiencing Zoom fatigue: 53 Percentage of women with Zoom fatigue who ascribe it partly to an increased focus on their own image: 57 Of men with Zoom fatigue who do so: 35

Source: Jeff Hancock, Stanford University (Calif.)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Legislative package : The Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution to request the state Legislature to change liquor license laws. The City Council approved the remaining legislative package at the Nov. 23 meeting, including a request to amend the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. District 2 residents raised concerns that the potential bill would target private clubs in North Omaha, so Councilmember Juanita Johnson moved for it to be delayed and discussed further.

: The Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution to request the state Legislature to change liquor license laws. The City Council approved the remaining legislative package at the Nov. 23 meeting, including a request to amend the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. District 2 residents raised concerns that the potential bill would target private clubs in North Omaha, so Councilmember Juanita Johnson moved for it to be delayed and discussed further. TIF : The City Council will hold public hearings on two tax-increment financing loans during Tuesday’s meeting, including $515,000 for a commercial building in Blackstone and $1 million to Habitat for Humanity for a redevelopment project in Northeast Omaha.

: The City Council will hold public hearings on two tax-increment financing loans during Tuesday’s meeting, including $515,000 for a commercial building in Blackstone and $1 million to Habitat for Humanity for a redevelopment project in Northeast Omaha. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to prepare a set of legislative priorities ahead of the state Legislature’s upcoming session. The American Rescue Plan Act Strategy Committee will also meet at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 6, to discuss possible spending of the federal COVID-19 relief money.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 7, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the

Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues

columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s latest roundup, “Time to Shine.”

Sunday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m., sensational roots musician JD McPherson brings “SOCKS: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour” to The Waiting Room.

Consider donating to the Toy Drive for Pine Ridge, founded in 2003 by local musician Larry (Lash LaRue) Dunn, which provides toys to children from South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation.

Note that the Rocky Athas show at Stocks n Bonds, scheduled for Dec. 9, is canceled.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

