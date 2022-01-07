Omaha Sushi Directory
Check out food writer Sara Locke’s guide to some of Omaha’s favorite sushi establishments, published in The Reader.
As Omicron sweeps the community, opt for takeout or delivery, not dining in the restaurant.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Take a Poet to Lunch Day
Today’s news thinks poetry is not only music to the ears, but also food for thought: Douglas County hires its first officer of diversity, equity and inclusion, the Omaha Public Power District sees a 780% year-over-year uptick in applications to install solar panels, and as the Nebraska Legislature kicks off a 60-day session, Reed Moore’s got you covered for all the goings-on.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage of restaurant workers who say the past year has taken a toll on their mental health: 78
- Chance that a small restaurant was unable to pay rent in September: 1 in 2
Sources: 1. Black Box Intelligence (Dallas); 2. Alignable (Boston)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Testing: The majority of at-home coronavirus test results are neither reported to nor recorded by health departments at local and state levels, and state senators tell Gov. Pete Ricketts to increase coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Nomi Health temporarily shutters COVID-19 testing sites in response to subzero wind chills. They’ll reopen Friday, Jan. 7. In the meantime, check out Douglas County’s COVID-19 testing hub.
- Omicron hits the Omaha Police and Fire departments, which implement masking requirements.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln mandates masks and re-entry testing.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Douglas County hires its first officer of diversity, equity and inclusion: Meet Marisa Hattab.
- “The idea is to reuse the former rail corridor for recreation, active transportation and access to natural resources”: Construction on the Omaha Beltline Trail is slated to start in the spring.
- GOP Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Omaha’s 2nd District, files for reelection.
- The Omaha library’s lease-agreement vote is moved to Jan. 20.
- The Omaha Public Power District sees a 780% year-over-year uptick in applications to install solar panels on private property.
- Mayor Jean Stothert talks distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Around Nebraska
- From abortion and gun laws, to a renter tax break and construction of a new state prison, the Nebraska Legislature kicks off a 60-day session as lawmakers figure out how to use over $1 billion of Federal Recovery Act Funds.
- A 7.5-mile stretch of I-80 is slated to be widened.
- Lincoln-based Bryan Health will now be owners of Kearney Regional Medical Center.
- It’s been one year since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. GOP Rep. Don Bacon discusses the riots, saying, “There are people on our side of the aisle who are minimizing what happened. I want Republicans to stand for the rule of law.” Meanwhile, Nebraska Sen. Tom Briese of Albion puts forth a bill that makes voter fraud a felony.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full Doonesbury comic by
G.B. Trudeau, plus more daily funnies.