We don’t want to pull stories to remind readers COVID-19 is serious, especially as we enter our third year of the pandemic.



But that’s the reality.



Editorial from The Reader staff.

Today’s news gives a nod to only one New Year’s resolution: Visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Douglas County Health Department reports the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started, Gov. Pete Ricketts and GOP state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan say they’ll use $412 million of excess revenue to cut taxes, and lengthy prison sentences and mandatory minimums are partly responsible for the state’s prison overcrowding crisis, according to a report from the Crime and Justice Institute.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of U.S. households that say they have faced serious financial difficulties in recent months: 2/5 That say they have depleted all of their savings since the pandemic started: 1/5

Sources: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Boston)

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

