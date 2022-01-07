Why We’re Changing Our Event Picks

We don’t want to pull stories to remind readers COVID-19 is serious, especially as we enter our third year of the pandemic.

But that’s the reality.

Editorial from The Reader staff.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Bobblehead Day

Today’s news gives a nod to only one New Year’s resolution: Visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Douglas County Health Department reports the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started, Gov. Pete Ricketts and GOP state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan say they’ll use $412 million of excess revenue to cut taxes, and lengthy prison sentences and mandatory minimums are partly responsible for the state’s prison overcrowding crisis, according to a report from the Crime and Justice Institute.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Portion of U.S. households that say they have faced serious financial difficulties in recent months: 2/5
  2. That say they have depleted all of their savings since the pandemic started: 1/5

Sources: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Boston)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

  • Dive into developments in the Nebraska Legislature, which launched its session Jan. 5, with reporter Fred Knapp. Next week, legislative debate begins about whether Nebraska should partake in a call for a convention of states to curb federal government control — which has some experts concerned.
  • Lengthy prison sentences and mandatory minimums are partly responsible for the state’s prison overcrowding crisis, according to a report from the Crime and Justice Institute. The release of recommendations for improvements gets pushed back, due to at least one state senator’s objections.
  • Here’s the latest on the Mead ethanol plant debacle.
  • Nebraska’s Taxes: Gov. Pete Ricketts and GOP state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan say they’ll use $412 million of excess revenue to cut taxes, and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom introduces a bill for retirees to stop paying state income taxes on Social Security.
  • This is how four state senators want to use federal coronavirus relief money.

