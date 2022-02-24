Doors opened again, curtains rose and audiences returned to seats — with some COVID-19 precautions.

Story by Natalie Christie. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Banana Bread Day



Today’s news doesn’t understand why baking banana bread didn’t catch on the way baking sourdough bread did during the infamous spring of 2020: Seven bills seek to spend a combined $294.5 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support nurses, nursing homes, rural care providers and more, women in the Legislature offer their own stories of being harassed and marginalized in the workplace and call for change as former state Sen. Mike Groene is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, and the mascots of 22 Nebraska schools are Native American caricatures, according to the Nebraska Examiner — Sen. Megan Hunt introduces a bill offering each school up to $200,000 to change its mascot.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

1. Average number of times people switch between screens or tabs per day: 566

2. Average number of minutes it takes to get back on task after

checking a cell phone notification: 25

Source: Gloria Mark, University of California, Irvine

Advertisements

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

COVID-19 in the Legislature: Seven bills seek to spend a combined $294.5 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support nurses, nursing homes, rural care providers and more, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Around Omaha

In Case You Missed It: Omaha police say they’ll increase patrols following an uptick in shootings.

Three men invested in the North O community seek to mitigate racial disparities on a local level.

Three casinos are slated to be built in Nebraska, including one in Omaha — and the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program is staring down financial hurdles.

Around Nebraska

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. They’ll resume on Tuesday, March 1.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.

Advertisement