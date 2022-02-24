For Local Theater Productions,
2021 Offered a Renewal
Doors opened again, curtains rose and audiences returned to seats — with some COVID-19 precautions.
Story by Natalie Christie. Published in The Reader.
Seven bills seek to spend a combined $294.5 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support nurses, nursing homes, rural care providers and more, women in the Legislature offer their own stories of being harassed and marginalized in the workplace and call for change as former state Sen. Mike Groene is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, and the mascots of 22 Nebraska schools are Native American caricatures, according to the Nebraska Examiner — Sen. Megan Hunt introduces a bill offering each school up to $200,000 to change its mascot.
- COVID-19 in the Legislature: Seven bills seek to spend a combined $294.5 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support nurses, nursing homes, rural care providers and more, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
Around Omaha
- In Case You Missed It: Omaha police say they’ll increase patrols following an uptick in shootings.
- Three men invested in the North O community seek to mitigate racial disparities on a local level.
- Three casinos are slated to be built in Nebraska, including one in Omaha — and the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program is staring down financial hurdles.
Around Nebraska
- The mascots of 22 Nebraska schools are Native American caricatures, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Sen. Megan Hunt introduces a bill offering each school up to $200,000 to change its mascot. Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, isn’t fully behind it at first, voicing her support instead for a ban of Native American mascots and saying the bill “dangled a carrot, in a way bribing the schools to do the right thing,” but she reconsiders her position upon listening to others testify.
- “You’re having to … rebuild that trust that … the next cab driver won’t attack you. Or your next boss won’t. Or your next colleague won’t”: As former state Sen. Mike Groene is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, women in the Legislature offer their own stories of being harassed and marginalized in the workplace and call for change.
- The Lincoln Public Schools board unanimously appoints a new superintendent: Dr. Paul Gausman.
- Small schools forge ahead in the face of low enrollment.
- Suspended UNL fraternity Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) is suing the university, claiming to have been targeted by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and others for supporting former President Donald Trump.
- According to a report from Rent.com, rent prices in Lincoln are dropping — but a Lincoln-based housing advocate isn’t buying it.
- Farmers worry about a dry winter and hefty prices.
The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. They’ll resume on Tuesday, March 1.
