About 145 employees of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services made at least half their base salary in overtime — part of spiraling overtime costs in the prison system that created a $48 million tab for taxpayers in the past three years.

By Natalia Alamdari and Yanqi Xu.

Originally published in Flatwater Free Press. Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

International Holocaust Remembrance Day



Today’s news is reminded of this quote from Winston Churchill — “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”: Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha introduces a criminal justice reform bill in the Legislature, the Grand Island Public Schools teachers union says the district is shorting the pay of some teachers, and Mayor Jean Stothert is excited about plans to plans to demolish the downtown library, erect a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters and build a streetcar line — but many constituents are not.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage of people killed by police between 1980 and 2018

whose death certificates list a different cause of death: 55 Percentage by which more men died from police

encounters than from testicular cancer in 2019: 135

Source: University of Washington (Seattle)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.