Nebraska Nursing Shortage
Deteriorates Hospital Conditions
COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing staffing challenge.
By Lauren Penington. Originally published in Nebraska News Service.
Republished in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Lego Day
Today’s news says if you can imagine it, you can build it. And then take it apart and build something else: Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha pushes back against tax increment financing being used to fund the proposed Omaha streetcar line, Gov. Pete Ricketts says new Directed Health Measures aren’t necessary, and there are over 100 pages of email objections to the library lease, and just one page of support, according to the City Council’s Feb. 1 agenda.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage by which men are more likely to panic-sell their stock portfolios than women: 15
- By which those who rate their investment knowledge as “excellent” are more likely to do so than those who claim none: 70
Source: Andrew Lo, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge)
On Jan. 26, Reed Moore accidentally left a note to their best buddy, copy editor Spike Newgren, in this section. Whoops! Think of it as a behind-the-scenes glimpse
into how Reed Moore creates the newsletter.
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Nebraska was supposed to implement Directed Health Measures when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached where they are now — but Gov. Pete Ricketts says new DHMs aren’t necessary.
- There’s an increase in the number of kids being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, according to local pediatricians — and it might have to do with COVID-19.
- CHI Health forms an internal staffing agency to quell the staffing shortage.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- There are over 100 pages of email objections to the library lease, and just one page of support, according to the City Council’s Feb. 1 agenda (see page 10).
- The city has 29 new firefighters.
- Lead reporter Chris Bowling sits down with 1st Sky Omaha to discuss The Reader‘s (Dis)Invested project.
- In celebration of National News Literacy Week, get a behind-the-scenes look at 3 News Now.
- The Siembra Nebraska program from the Latino Center of the Midlands is offering internships to Latinos between ages 16 and 21. Read about it in Spanish.
Around Nebraska
- In Case You Missed It: Anna Shavers, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Cline Williams Professor of Citizenship Law and associate dean for diversity and inclusion in the College of Law, dies at age 75.
- Law enforcement agencies form a coalition to fight the state’s growing methamphetamine problem.
- A voting machine company based in Nebraska says it won’t comply with subpoenas related to an investigation of the 2020 presidential election.
- Alden Global Capital is sending an appeal to shareholders of Lee Enterprises as part of its ongoing attempt to acquire the company, which owns many Nebraska newspapers, including the Omaha World-Herald.
- Latest in the Legislature: Legislators discuss, debate and deliberate income tax cut proposals, juvenile justice, criminal justice, support for pregnant or postpartum mothers who are incarcerated, how to handle truancy, COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemptions, and how leaders for OPPD and NPPD should be chosen. In addition, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha pushes back against tax increment financing being used to fund the proposed Omaha streetcar line.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.
To see more daily funnies, click the image.