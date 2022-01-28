COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing staffing challenge.

Today’s news says if you can imagine it, you can build it. And then take it apart and build something else: Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha pushes back against tax increment financing being used to fund the proposed Omaha streetcar line, Gov. Pete Ricketts says new Directed Health Measures aren’t necessary, and there are over 100 pages of email objections to the library lease, and just one page of support, according to the City Council’s Feb. 1 agenda.

Percentage by which men are more likely to panic-sell their stock portfolios than women: 15 By which those who rate their investment knowledge as “excellent” are more likely to do so than those who claim none: 70

Nebraska was supposed to implement Directed Health Measures when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached where they are now — but Gov. Pete Ricketts says new DHMs aren’t necessary.

There’s an increase in the number of kids being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, according to local pediatricians — and it might have to do with COVID-19.

CHI Health forms an internal staffing agency to quell the staffing shortage.

There are over 100 pages of email objections to the library lease, and just one page of support, according to the City Council’s Feb. 1 agenda (see page 10).

The city has 29 new firefighters.

Lead reporter Chris Bowling sits down with 1st Sky Omaha to discuss The Reader‘s (Dis)Invested project.

In celebration of National News Literacy Week, get a behind-the-scenes look at 3 News Now.

The Siembra Nebraska program from the Latino Center of the Midlands is offering internships to Latinos between ages 16 and 21. Read about it in Spanish.

