Longtime metro-area developer Frank Krejci, best known for his work with the Crossroads Mall, dies at 97.

Nebraska is readying funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for building resilient communities.

The state troopers’ union is preparing to renegotiate its contract.

Saddle Creek Artist Indigo De Souza Talks Touring, New Music and Maha Music Festival

The North Carolina native is set to perform indie rock tracks from both of her albums this Friday, July 29.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.

New studies show evidence that the Huanan Market in Wuhan, China, is where the pandemic began. The peer-reviewed studies map the earliest cases of COVID to a cluster around the market, as well as using genetic information to track the timing of the first outbreak. The research is the most concrete evidence that the virus was transmitted from the animals at the market to humans working or shopping there.

AROUND OMAHA

Longtime metro-area developer Frank Krejci dies at 97. Krejci’s flagship project in recent years was the Crossroads redevelopment, but he also was responsible for the Nebraska Crossing outlets in Gretna and Brentwood Square, among others.

Virtual open houses are planned for the city’s Housing Affordability Action Plan. RDG, which is partnering with the city, says it will share some of the information it collected earlier this year, and allow residents to provide input.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling Douglas County residents and asking for money as a penalty for missing jury duty. A sheriff’s officer says the calls are coming from someone pretending to be a sheriff’s captain.

Omaha-based Union Pacific will spend $1 billion over the next three years to upgrade 600 old diesel locomotives. UP says the upgrades will make the locomotives more energy-efficient, the equivalent of taking 45,000 cars off the road.

The City of Bellevue is assembling a master plan to improve its parks. Councilmember Thomas Burns says some overgrown playgrounds and aging equipment prompted the decision to assemble the plan.

AROUND NEBRASKA

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is detected on the Nebraska-Kansas border just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. No injuries or damage have been reported, but it is the second earthquake to hit the area this month.

Nebraska is readying $723 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to build more resilient communities. The state is creating 29 programs using the funds to help communities, businesses, affordable housing, jobs and more. Applications for the initial round of funding will open in September.

A study from the University of Massachusetts-Boston ranks Nebraska 30th in the nation for senior citizens’ cost of living. Aging Partners in Lincoln says that while Social Security benefits did see a small hike, insurance premiums and inflation also rose.

The state troopers’ union will negotiate a new contract with the state in September. The union says troopers’ salaries are inadequate and less than the salary of police officers and county deputies in the state. The state says trooper pay is comparable to that of other states.

The North Fork riverfront project will break ground next Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Johnson Park in Norfolk. The project involves a reconstruction of the park, as well as river restoration and infrastructure enhancements.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Despite frustrations with transparency on the W. Dale Clark Library relocation project, the Omaha City Council approves the lease for a temporary downtown library. The site at 1410 Howard St. will provide limited services while the current site is demolished and the new branch is under construction.

Mayor Jean Stothert presents the 2023 city budget and Capital Improvement Plan to the City Council.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners receives a presentation on the new central library project at 72nd and Dodge.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who believe it would be better

for the environment if houses were built farther apart: 75

Source: YouGov (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

