By Sam Crisler and metro-area music gurus. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Poetry Break Day



Roses are red, violets are blue. Today’s news wrote this poem just for you: Read Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s lawsuit, filed late Wednesday, Jan. 12, against Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse for implementing a mask mandate, learn about the baby elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and Omaha’s new mask mandate is updated to include an exception for religious services, and offer more information on what’s meant by face coverings, public spaces and premises open to the general public.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Minimum number of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies

who have been invited to join intradepartmental gangs: 254

Source: RAND Corporation (Santa Monica, Calif.)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

The number of vaccines administered has significantly decreased from previous listings, because Douglas County changed the figure to reflect the number of county residents who’ve received shots, as opposed to how many vaccines have been administered.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Omaha Animals: The Nebraska Humane Society partakes in the Betty White Challenge, and will honor White with a brick, engraved with her name and placed before the main entrance. Reed Moore about the baby elephant born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Like the rest of the U.S., Nebraska is low on blood donations. Here’s how you can help in the Omaha community.

There’s a winter storm watch in effect for Friday, Jan. 14.

Around Nebraska

In Case You Missed It: Indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is running for reelection.

Tax-credit-funded scholarships for youth to attend private schools fall short in the Nebraska Legislature.

Dive into the brewing Nebraska-Colorado water war.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the DHHS are slated to increase health care provider rates, in light of staffing shortages and the coronavirus crisis.

Farm Action, an advocacy group fighting corporate monopolies in the nation’s food system, inspired President Joe Biden’s meat-processing plan, according to The Hill. The group’s founders, Joe Maxwell and Angela Huffman, once worked together at the Organization for Competitive Markets, an advocacy group based in Nebraska.

Learn about the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program, a result of bipartisan legislation from U.S. representatives and senators, including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer.

