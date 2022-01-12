Leo Adam Biga/Flatwater Free Press

Most sports-loving Nebraskans know Bud Crawford is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today, and one of the

best athletes this state has ever produced.



Many don’t know that Crawford had a mentor, the late Midge Minor. Now, Crawford tries to befriend young fighters, like Midge befriended him.

One of the fighters who caught his attention: Reno Busby.

By Leo Adam Biga. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Today’s news salutes pharmacists and reminds us that their importance has never been more evident than during the time of COVID-19: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sends Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse a letter threatening a lawsuit to block Omaha’s new mask mandate, a 45-year-old former assistant warden in the state prison system is arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact and sexual abuse of an inmate, and a bill introduced in the state Legislature would let doctors refuse care, including abortion and gender-affirmation surgery, on the basis of their religious, moral or ethical beliefs.

Estimated year by which the woolly mammoth could become de-extinct: 2026

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

At the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sends Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse a letter threatening a lawsuit to block the mandate, which mayor Jean Stothert also opposes. Meanwhile, Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Mark Rupp, who says Nebraska Medicine hospitals are “over capacity,” believes the mandate will be helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

From the required type of face covering, to where it applies, here’s a need-to-know Q&A about Omaha’s mask mandate.

To comply with the city-wide requirement, Millard and Elkhorn school districts mandate masks.

The City Council debates the library move, plus local government reporter Anton Johnson brings you more on the mask mandate.

Read Anton’s full article for The Reader here.

