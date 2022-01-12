At North Omaha Gym, Bud Crawford Mentors Young Fighter Who
‘Reminds Me of Me.’
Most sports-loving Nebraskans know Bud Crawford is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today, and one of the
best athletes this state has ever produced.
Many don’t know that Crawford had a mentor, the late Midge Minor. Now, Crawford tries to befriend young fighters, like Midge befriended him.
One of the fighters who caught his attention: Reno Busby.
Today’s news salutes pharmacists and reminds us that their importance has never been more evident than during the time of COVID-19: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sends Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse a letter threatening a lawsuit to block Omaha’s new mask mandate, a 45-year-old former assistant warden in the state prison system is arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact and sexual abuse of an inmate, and a bill introduced in the state Legislature would let doctors refuse care, including abortion and gender-affirmation surgery, on the basis of their religious, moral or ethical beliefs.
Estimated year by which the woolly mammoth could become de-extinct: 2026
Source: Colossal (Dallas)
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- At the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sends Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse a letter threatening a lawsuit to block the mandate, which mayor Jean Stothert also opposes. Meanwhile, Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Mark Rupp, who says Nebraska Medicine hospitals are “over capacity,” believes the mandate will be helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- From the required type of face covering, to where it applies, here’s a need-to-know Q&A about Omaha’s mask mandate.
- To comply with the city-wide requirement, Millard and Elkhorn school districts mandate masks.
- Catch up with NOISE content, including a look into the dearth of characters of color in Omaha director Alexander Payne’s films, and a story republished from the Kansas Reflector on what a Kansas audit reveals about Saint Francis Ministries’ finances.
- These are the five OPS schools slated to open their doors in 2022 and 2023.
- Three Millard students go to the hospital following a bus crash, according to WOWT.
- Here’s how you can help provide resources to Afghan refugees coming to Omaha.
- Omaha native Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage a minor-league baseball team.
- Following a police shooting, an Omaha man, who allegedly charged at his mother and officers wielding a knife, gets released from the hospital and booked into jail, according to the Associated Press.
- The Latest in the Legislature: Senators consider inheritance tax cuts, in addition to tax-credit-funded scholarships for youth to attend private schools. A bill would allow doctors to refuse care, including abortion and gender-affirmation surgery, on the basis of their religious, moral or ethical beliefs. Another bill seeks to increase caregivers’ access to changing tables.
- Sarah Nelson Torsiello, a 45-year-old former assistant warden in the state prison system, is arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact and sexual abuse of an inmate.
- Lindsey Bixby, a former state trooper who bashed the butt of an AR-15 into a drunk Colorado motorist’s head, is found not guilty of a civil rights violation.
- Coal-fired power plants in the Midwest are some of the nation’s biggest polluters, according to Nebraska Public Media — yet they’re not violating Environmental Protection Agency rules.
- The judge in GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s case, whose trial might be delayed, reprimands the indicted representative’s attorneys. Meanwhile, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who’s trying to unseat Fortenberry in the next election, reports almost $210K worth of campaign donations, and polling is reportedly underway about whether Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk would see support if he ran to snag Fortenberry’s seat.
The City Council debates the library move, plus local government reporter Anton Johnson brings you more on the mask mandate.
Read Anton’s full article for The Reader here.
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.
