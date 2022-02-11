Locked Out in the Heartland
In Omaha, your ability to achieve the American Dream depends on where you live. And that’s not by coincidence.
Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Umbrella Day
Today’s news sheds a tear for all those umbrellas left on buses, in taxis and at restaurants: Omaha’s mask mandate will continue for a little while longer, state senators discuss bills concerning policing, and a Buildertrend employee is fired following workers’ unruly behavior, including an employee reportedly using the N-word, on a Delta flight.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
Percentage increase last year in the amount of
U.S. electricity generated by coal-fired plants: 22
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Washington)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Omaha’s mask mandate will continue for a little while longer, as will Lancaster County’s.
- State lawmakers give the initial go-ahead to a bill allowing religious or health exemptions to employer coronavirus vaccination mandates.
- The Nebraska DHHS vs. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse civil trial date is scheduled for June 16.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- A Buildertrend employee is fired following workers’ unruly behavior, including an employee reportedly using the N-word, on a Delta flight.
- The city’s plan to fund a streetcar line with tax increment financing gets pushback.
- A local man cares for San Clemente Island goats on his Elkhorn River Valley farm.
Around Nebraska
- A report looks into why kids in out-of-home care placements go missing.
- Nebraska wants to steer clear of the mistakes it made preceding the St. Francis Ministries debacle.
- Latest in the Legislature: Gov. Pete Ricketts presents his Colorado-Nebraska canal proposal at a public hearing, and many groups are on board, including state water regulators — but environmental groups remain skeptical. State senators discuss bills concerning policing. Some legislators disagree with Ricketts’ decision not to apply for another round of federal assistance for renters. Here’s the latest on a bill to make a map of broadband services across the state. The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passes legislation to back several Nebraska Legislature bills dealing with sexual assault, fossil fuel divestment and encouragement of coronavirus resource allocation.
- On the Campaign Trail: U.S. House candidate Jim Schultze, who likes to dress as Darth Vader, hopes to challenge GOP Rep. Don Bacon in his congressional run. GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom chooses a running mate and agrees to a March GOP gubernatorial debate, as do candidates Theresa Thibodeau, Charles Herbster and Breland Ridenour — but not Jim Pillen. State Sen. Adam Morfeld will be allowed to run for Lancaster County attorney.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full Doonesbury
comic by Garry Trudeau, plus more daily funnies.