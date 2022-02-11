Locked Out in the Heartland

 In Omaha, your ability to achieve the American Dream depends on where you live. And that’s not by coincidence.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Umbrella Day

Today’s news sheds a tear for all those umbrellas left on buses, in taxis and at restaurants: Omaha’s mask mandate will continue for a little while longer, state senators discuss bills concerning policing, and a Buildertrend employee is fired following workers’ unruly behavior, including an employee reportedly using the N-word, on a Delta flight.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage increase last year in the amount of
U.S. electricity generated by coal-fired plants: 22

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (Washington)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

  • A report looks into why kids in out-of-home care placements go missing.
  • Nebraska wants to steer clear of the mistakes it made preceding the St. Francis Ministries debacle.
  • Latest in the Legislature: Gov. Pete Ricketts presents his Colorado-Nebraska canal proposal at a public hearing, and many groups are on board, including state water regulators — but environmental groups remain skeptical. State senators discuss bills concerning policing. Some legislators disagree with Ricketts’ decision not to apply for another round of federal assistance for renters. Here’s the latest on a bill to make a map of broadband services across the state. The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passes legislation to back several Nebraska Legislature bills dealing with sexual assault, fossil fuel divestment and encouragement of coronavirus resource allocation.
  • On the Campaign Trail: U.S. House candidate Jim Schultze, who likes to dress as Darth Vader, hopes to challenge GOP Rep. Don Bacon in his congressional run. GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom chooses a running mate and agrees to a March GOP gubernatorial debate, as do candidates Theresa Thibodeau, Charles Herbster and Breland Ridenour — but not Jim Pillen. State Sen. Adam Morfeld will be allowed to run for Lancaster County attorney.

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury
comic by Garry Trudeau, plus more daily funnies.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment