White Student Enrollment Slides
in OPS, Nearby Districts
Enrollment has dropped in Nebraska’s public schools since the pandemic began. But one trend hasn’t faltered: White students have been leaving
the state’s largest public school district for years.
Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.
Published in The Reader.
Today’s news reminds us that it doesn’t cost anything to be compassionate and considerate — and the reward is immense: Omaha’s mask mandate ends, Lee Enterprises lays off two of the Omaha World-Herald’s top editors, according to the Omaha World-Herald Guild, and a fired female Lincoln firefighter files a lawsuit against the City of Lincoln, alleging sex and disability discrimination, and unlawful retaliation.
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Omaha’s mask mandate ends, effective immediately, and local school districts start to follow suit.
- Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse says the coronavirus remains “alive and well in Douglas County,” but the situation is improving.
- The COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill moves forward in the Legislature.
Around Omaha
- An Omaha street will be named for Army Staff Sgt. Lillian Clamens, who was killed in Iraq in October 2007.
- Activist and politician Preston Love Jr. conducts the North Omaha Legacy Tour every Saturday.
- An Omaha police officer faces a charge of child pornography in federal court.
- The Omaha World-Herald offers a photo collection highlighting how the W. Dale Clark Library has helped people without housing.
- Lee Enterprises lays off two of the Omaha World-Herald‘s top editors, Randy Essex and Connie White, according to the Omaha World-Herald Guild.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill would help create the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum, a bill that would lower income tax rates encounters resistance, read about these water bills, and state Sen. Bruce Bostelman wants to know whether advanced nuclear reactor technology could work in the state.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln presses pause on plans to re-purpose or sell family housing units, following student pushback.
- Jessie Lundvall, a fired female Lincoln firefighter, files a lawsuit against the City of Lincoln, alleging sex and disability discrimination, and unlawful retaliation.
