Enrollment has dropped in Nebraska’s public schools since the pandemic began. But one trend hasn’t faltered: White students have been leaving

the state’s largest public school district for years.



Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.

Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Random Acts of Kindness Day



Today’s news reminds us that it doesn’t cost anything to be compassionate and considerate — and the reward is immense: Omaha’s mask mandate ends, Lee Enterprises lays off two of the Omaha World-Herald’s top editors, according to the Omaha World-Herald Guild, and a fired female Lincoln firefighter files a lawsuit against the City of Lincoln, alleging sex and disability discrimination, and unlawful retaliation.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage of Republicans and Democrats, respectively, who got a flu shot in the 2019−20 flu season: 53, 56 Who say they have gotten or are very likely to get a flu shot this season: 44, 68

Sources: 1. AP–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (Chicago)

2 Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index (NYC)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury comic

by Garry Trudeau, plus more daily funnies.