Today’s news encourages us to summon our inner child, don rubber boots and slickers, and have a blast: Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issues a temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha, Gov. Pete Ricketts is invoking the South Platte River Compact, which is almost one century old, and Symone Sanders, an Omaha native and former top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will host two shows on MSNBC.

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.

Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

