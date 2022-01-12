(Originally published Jan. 11, 2022)
A Resource Guide for
Low-Income Families
From subsidized child care to parenting education classes,
key services for caregivers and kids are available.
By Leah Cates. Published in Omaha Jobs and The Reader (print edition).
Today’s news encourages us to summon our inner child, don rubber boots and slickers, and have a blast: Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issues a temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha, Gov. Pete Ricketts is invoking the South Platte River Compact, which is almost one century old, and Symone Sanders, an Omaha native and former top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will host two shows on MSNBC.
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issues a temporary indoor mask mandate for Omaha, beginning at midnight.
- Don’t have “chicken pox parties”: Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Mark Rupp answers Omicron questions.
- “That is heart-wrenching, to watch families literally twist in the wind for 4 hours or 10 hours trying to find a bed in Lincoln or Omaha or Sioux Falls”: Hospitals are understaffed and overwhelmed as Omicron surges.
- Dig deeper into the COVID-19 crisis in meatpacking plants.
- Nomi Health coronavirus testing sites will now be appointment only.
- Steve Joel, superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, tests positive for the coronavirus.
- There’s a limited supply of Omicron treatments for patients who are high risk.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Symone Sanders, an Omaha native and former top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC, for which
- she’ll host two shows.
- In 1923, Colorado and Nebraska made a compact to construct canals in Colorado that let water flow to Nebraska. Almost a century later, Gov. Pete Ricketts is invoking the South Platte River Compact.
- “I have decided to focus on the next stage of life“: Lindsay Peterson, coach of Millard North volleyball, steps down.
- Lydia Kang, a Nebraska Medicine physician and author, discusses her most recent book — Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases — on Riverside Chats.
Around Nebraska
- Indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is campaigning for reelection.
- Meet the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next executive vice chancellor: Katherine Ankerson, dean of the College of Architecture.
- Nebraska is affected by three of the nation’s billion-dollar weather disasters in 2021 — one of the state’s hottest years on record, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
- The Latest in the Legislature: The controversial convention of states makes it through first-round consideration, two state senators introduce a bill that would ban all abortions in the state if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) committee proposes three projects, including a plan to create a 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln, and in case you missed it, Sen. Carol Blood introduces a bill to provide educators bonus money from COVID-19 relief funds.
