The overstuffed and understaffed Nebraska prison system keeps inmates locked in cramped cells for days at a time, works a dwindling correctional staff to exhaustion, and cost taxpayers $31 million in overtime payments in the past two years.

By Natalia Alamdari. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Library Shelfie Day

Today’s news digs this celebration because it offers bookstores, libraries, schools and individuals an opportunity to display their reading preferences through a photo: Omaha’s mask mandate remains intact following a Douglas County judge’s refusal to issue an injunction against it, the state’s unemployment rate hits yet another historic low for the U.S., and the downtown library is slated to be demolished, with services moving to a new location, and replaced with a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Portion of adults who believe that U.S.

crime has increased in the past year: 3/5 Of regular Fox News viewers who believe so: 3/4 Percentage change in the number of major crimes

in the United States in the past year: −5

Source: YouGov

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government

The proposed location for the new downtown library at 1401 Jones St.

Photo by Anton Johnson.

Despite temperatures well below freezing, the Omaha City Council grows heated as residents object to Mayor Jean Stothert’s plan to demolish and replace the W. Dale Clark Library. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also meets to receive a weekly COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.