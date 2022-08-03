Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is out of Omaha about one out of every four days and misses major events like fires and floods.

The Omaha City Council approve funds to hire a consultant on diversity, continuing a push for equity and inclusion that started in the summer of 2020.

Native advocates are taking their fight to stop a Lincoln housing development to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

An Opening and Two Unmissable Events

This week in Omaha dining: Jojo’s Diner opens downtown, Italian-themed dinner with local wine and gourmet meals to help reduce food waste.



By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.



As districts prepare to bring students back to school this fall, Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health, recommends kids get vaccinated.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit covid.gov/tests

This graphic is updated as of 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 3. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

The Omaha City Council met Tuesday to approve an agreement with the National League of Cities to provide consultation on diversity and inclusion in city government. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also met to receive a presentation on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Percentage by which Democrats are more likely than Republicans to carry a lucky charm at all times : 75

