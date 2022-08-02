Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

‘Education Needs To Come From Us Rather Than Politicians’: Physicians Form Political Action Committee After Roe Overturn

Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska seeks to educate community members on reproductive health care while donating funds to politicians who support abortion access.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

This is what doctors know about getting heart disease after COVID-19.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, where cases are increasing.

“Clearly they just popped up to make money knowing they would fly under the radar as long as possible and close their doors when someone caught them!”: In case you missed it last week, GS Labs, a COVID-19 rapid testing service, started in Omaha and expanded across the country — even though it’s been accused of sloppiness, fraud and profiteering. Take a deep dive with APM Reports.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit covid.gov/tests

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 2. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Local Construction: An office and retail project costing almost $57 million, according to the Nebraska Examiner, is slated to be Omaha’s first timber commercial structure in modern times. Developer Noddle Companies wants to use public tax-increment financing to cover around 10% of the cost. And Omaha is overhauling its downtown parks, according to the Omaha-World Herald.

Omaha Public Schools remains strapped for staff, especially when it comes to special education teachers and classified employees, such as transportation workers, nutrition service workers and janitors.

Recycling is a moneymaker in Omaha, according to WOWT.

Omahan and West African native Fatou Sogoyou-Bekeyi is preparing to launch Finally Voyage, a virtual tour company based on a model that’s been successful in Africa.

From wearing light-colored clothes to eating water-rich foods, here’s how to stay safe during the heatwave, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Check out pictures from the Winnebago Tribe’s 156th Annual Homecoming celebration on July 31, and watch the livestream here.

Authorities say meth pills might be masquerading as marshmallows across the state, according to KLKN — and it could affect kids.

One of convicted former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial lawyers has to hire an attorney of his own, according to WOWT.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, Aug. 2, and local government reporter Anton Johnson will have the details. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which women are more likely than men to be interrupted in Senate committee hearings: 10 By which such interruptions are more likely when they are discussing women’s issues: 15

Source: Joe Sutherland, Emory University (Atlanta)

