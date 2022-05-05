Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: New developments are coming to Omaha and Ralston. Jim Pillen’s polling says he has the lead in the final days of the gubernatorial primary. Nebraska is set to receive a substantial sum as part of a federal settlement with opioid companies.

Stay Tuned for Symone Sanders

Last fall, Sanders became the youngest Omaha Press Club Face on the Barroom Floor honoree. Then new MSNBC president Rashida Jones lured her away from the White House as an anchor and host.

By Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.



The United States has passed one million deaths from COVID-19, with nearly 360 people dying every day. This pandemic is not over, and Reed Moore reminds you to keep masking up and getting your vaccination if you have not already.

Apparently proving host Trevor Noah’s description of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as “the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken is among the many attendees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Others include ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who shook hands with President Biden, as well as Washington Post reporter Jada Yuan, who had complained during the event that it was “like a horror film.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president tested negative.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:21 a.m. on May 5. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

A development worth nearly $35 million is coming to Omaha. The Dizzy Mule will be a mixed-use building, with the first floor for commercial space, and the remaining four for market-rate housing. The development joins the Ashton warehouse and the Hello apartments in the new Millwork Commons district, just north of downtown Omaha. Construction is planned to begin this summer.

Applications are open for a third round of rental assistance in Omaha. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless says it has simplified the application process and added another nonprofit to help process applications. The application deadline is September 30.

The City of Ralston unveils its $30 million redevelopment project in the Granary District. Located where the once-famed Old Granary used to be, the new building is an indoor and outdoor venue with a capacity of over 400 people. Developers say the outdoor Granary Green is set up for concerts as well.

With the Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha for Indianapolis, the Omaha World-Herald takes a look at what the city’s Sports Commission is planning next.

