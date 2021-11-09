Hungry for a Change
From labor shortages to a broken food-supply chain,
the restaurant industry is on the verge of a revolution.
Story by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Go to an Art Museum Day
Join today’s news and enhance your life through paintings, sculptures or photography: Daily reporting of more extensive coronavirus statistics resumes, the state will start sampling wastewater to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and Nebraska gets an F in the Prison Policy Initiative’s report on how every U.S. state has responded to COVID-19.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Percentage change since 2018 in the number of U.S. adults
who say the government should restrict false information online: +23
Source: Pew Research Center
For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- COVID-19 shuts down a third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School, part of Elkhorn Public Schools, for the remainder of the week.
- Douglas County is slated to get $5 million for juvenile justice reform programming from Susie Buffett’s Sherwood Foundation.
- Unions and railroads, including Omaha’s Union Pacific, go to court over COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
- Here’s how to take care of your mental and spiritual health, according to NOISE Omaha reporter and meditation guide Ashley Salem.
- Feroz Mohmand, an Afghan-American man, is giving winter clothes to Afghan evacuees. You can contribute a monetary donation here.
Around Nebraska
- State Sens. Megan Hunt and Terrell McKinney are told that a Circle of Concerned Lifers meeting at the Nebraska State Penitentiary isn’t happening — and then learn that it is, and attend the meeting, according to Hunt’s Twitter post.
- The state will start sampling wastewater to monitor the spread of COVID-19, using federal funds.
- Bailey Boswell gets a life sentence without parole, but not the death penalty, for murdering 24-year old Sydney Loofe in 2017.
- Due to an uptick in hospitalizations, the state will resume daily reporting of more extensive coronavirus statistics.
- Scott Frost will come back for a fifth season as coach of the Huskers football team. Four assistants will not.
- Take a deep dive into the case of Fritson v. Minden Public School, which is held up nationally to push for the rights of female student-athletes in K–12 schools.
- In case you missed it: The Prison Policy Initiative gives every U.S. state a grade for how its prison system has responded to COVID-19. Nebraska gets an F.
Follow Anton for Local Government News
The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.
Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:
Eternals: Neat, Its Title Is
Also How Long It Feels!
You can’t be everything to everyone, even if you’re immortal,
says Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to movies.
Find film content here, and check out local guides here.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.