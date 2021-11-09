From labor shortages to a broken food-supply chain,

the restaurant industry is on the verge of a revolution.

Story by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Go to an Art Museum Day



Join today’s news and enhance your life through paintings, sculptures or photography: Daily reporting of more extensive coronavirus statistics resumes, the state will start sampling wastewater to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and Nebraska gets an F in the Prison Policy Initiative’s report on how every U.S. state has responded to COVID-19.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage change since 2018 in the number of U.S. adults

who say the government should restrict false information online: +23

Source: Pew Research Center

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:

Eternals : Neat, Its Title Is

Also How Long It Feels!

You can’t be everything to everyone, even if you’re immortal,

says Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to movies.

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.