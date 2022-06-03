Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy World Bicycle Day

For this celebration, Reed Moore has three words for you: Wear a helmet.

Today’s news: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says there was no asbestos in the Nox-Crete plant that caught on fire. The Republican nominee for governor says he doesn’t support new gun safety laws. Petition drives are racing to the finish line, with a little over a month left to qualify.

The Reader/El Perico’s June Print Edition Is Here!

To read El Perico –– which has its own cover –– click here.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

COVID-19 vaccinations for kids up to age 5 could begin June 21, according to the White House. The administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, says the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will review the data submitted by Pfizer and Moderna on June 14 and 15. Jha says before vaccines can get underway, the CDC will need to offer its own recommendations.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on June 3. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says there was no asbestos in the Nox-Crete plant that caught on fire and resulted in a neighborhood evacuation. Nox-Crete isn’t talking to any reporters, and declined to send anyone to a community meeting, but 3 News Now managed to find a document that shows what may have been inside the warehouse.

Omaha Public Schools celebrates the grand opening of Buena Vista High School, one of two new campuses set to begin classes this fall. Most students will be coming to Buena Vista from Bryan or South High, and for the first two years, it’ll just be freshmen and sophomores.

Omaha by Design wants to add a park to the Old Market, and it wants your input. The site is currently being used as a pop-up community garden and a parking lot. Feedback can be offered at the Omaha by Design studios today, June 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jack Payne, the longtime voice of the College World Series, dies at 99. Payne began working with the College World Series in 1951, covering it for 13 years before moving to the announcing booth. He came to Omaha to be sports director for what became WOWT. In 1970, he became a part of KFAB’s Nebraska football broadcasts, calling the championship seasons in 1970 and 1971. Payne called Husker football games at KFAB until 1992, and he retired from the College World Series in 2000.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The Republican nominee for governor, Jim Pillen, says he doesn’t support new gun safety laws, despite the most recent string of mass shootings across the nation. Pillen says he wants to focus on mental health and drug abuse prevention, as well as school safety.

WarHorse Gaming files its applications for casinos in Omaha and Lincoln. There’s no official construction timeline, but first the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission will need to approve provisional licenses so WarHorse can start ordering equipment. Permanent licensing to start operations will take longer.

Petition drives across the state are rushing to the finish line. According to KOLN, the three with a chance of qualifying are voter ID requirements, medical marijuana legalization, and a minimum-wage raise.

PORTRAIT OF A PET

This is Teacup, a shorthaired, domestic-mix rabbit. Age and sex are unknown, but Teacup weighs about 4 pounds. If you think Teacup is the right fit for your home, click here to learn more about adoption.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage of the U.S. population that owns

a gun, according to the average American’s estimate: 54

2. That actually owns a gun: 32

Source: YouGov

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

