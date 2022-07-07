Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Local entrepreneurs are giving new life to North 24th Street.

An appeals court reinstates the 38-county requirement for petitions trying to get on the ballot.

Nebraskans are paying less in energy bills compared with other states.

The Reader/El Perico's July Print Edition Is Here!

To read El Perico –– which has its own cover –– click here.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Metro-area doctors are bracing for a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall, saying the community is not staying up to date on vaccines and booster shots. Doctors say the public isn’t taking the pandemic seriously enough.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on July 7. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

As North 24th Street undergoes a revitalization, local entrepreneurs are giving the area new life.

A judge rules that former Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s due process rights were not violated when the County Board of Commissioners voted to remove him after a hearing.

In an attempt to expand internet access to communities that need it, Do Space gives 100 laptops to Omaha’s South Sudanese community.

Two intersections in Bellevue now have license plate readers, which police say will be used, among other things, to identify vehicles involved in ongoing investigations.

AROUND NEBRASKA

An appeals court reinstates the 38-county signature threshold for petitions trying to get on the ballot in November. The campaigns to raise the minimum wage and implement voter ID requirements say they have enough signatures. The campaign to legalize medical marijuana says its only concern is collecting more signatures.

The decades-long practice for Lincoln police has been to take anyone publicly intoxicated or driving under the influence to a behavioral treatment center. But that partnership is coming to an end, leaving city officials wondering what’s next.

The district that just elected Mike Flood to Congress was redrawn last year. But congressional rules say his constituency is the district that was in effect for the 2020 election. Roll Call explains the quirks.

Energy bills might feel painful, but compared with many other states, Nebraskans are paying less. The McCook Gazette details why.

