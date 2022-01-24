As social inequities bubble to the top of public conversation,

Today’s news reminds us that a compliment has the remarkable power to boost someone’s happiness and confidence: $192,000 in grants will fund North Omaha small businesses, organizations and events, local leaders ask for $50 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief funds to help with South O economic recovery, and the Catholic Church and business insurance companies don’t like a proposal to bar time limits on when lawsuits for child sexual abuse can be brought against churches and other organizations.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage increase in the wealth of U.S. billionaires

since the start of the pandemic: 70 Percentage increase since 2020 in the number of Americans who view the existence of billionaires as bad for the country: 26

Sources: 1. Institute for Policy Studies/Americans for Tax Fairness (Washington)

2. Pew Research Center (Washington)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Women’s and men’s Huskers basketball games are pushed back because of COVID-19.

Local leaders ask for $50 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief funds to aid South O economic recovery.

Read about the six stages of critical coronavirus care, written by local critical care physician and anesthesiologist Shaun Thompson.

Learn about a family’s four-day wait for a hospital bed.

Shelters are short on staff as employees get sick with COVID-19.

Here’s how one immunocompromised community member is coping with COVID-19.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Latest in the Legislature: The Catholic Church and business insurance companies dislike a proposal to bar time limits on when lawsuits for child sexual abuse can be brought against churches and other organizations, and Nebraska hasn’t applied for millions of federal dollars to aid with emergency rental and utility assistance, according to some lawmakers.

Despite years of being hunted by humans, coyotes continue to thrive.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman — two of the biggest Republican names in Nebraska — revoke their longstanding support of indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who’s running for reelection.

Landowners head to court to challenge the Lancaster County District Court’s approval of a 2,800-acre, 250-megawatt solar farm planned for east of Lincoln.

This Week in Your Local Government:

Crossroads Redevelopment

and New Library Leases

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Crossroads Redevelopment: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday and vote on several items for the redevelopment of the Crossroads at 72nd and Dodge streets. The public hearing was initially scheduled for Jan. 11, but the developer, KJ Crossroads Venture, requested a delay because of legal issues.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 25, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

