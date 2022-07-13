Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

The EPA shares contamination test results from the Nox-Crete fire in South Omaha.

Boys Town launches a national mobile research unit.

Ground is broken on Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino.

Cutting Room for July

Claire Danes is surprised as Leonardo DiCaprio takes her hand to kiss in scene from the film ‘Romeo + Juliet’, 1996. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Compiled by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

AROUND OMAHA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says contaminants are present in the runoff near where the Nox-Crete fire took place, but none above a level of concern. Cleanup of the South Omaha site is on hold due to an insurance investigation.

The Omaha Charter Study Convention, appointed by the mayor, submits 24 proposed amendments to the city charter. The amendments will be considered by the City Council.

Boys Town launches a mobile research unit. The two-year project involves a custom-built trailer with equipment to conduct hearing and language screenings and research. The vehicle will travel across the nation, including to North Carolina and Texas.

More closures at the Gene Leahy Mall. Along with the swings, which remain closed, the LED lights under the 10th Street bridge are covered. The Cascades interactive water feature has reopened.

AROUND NEBRASKA

As History Nebraska’s state preservationist, Bob Puschendorf helped save two bridges from demolition. Now, he’s coming out of retirement to try to save the Neligh Mill site.

Ground is broken on Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino. Construction is expected to last 18 months, with plans to open 440 slot machines early this fall.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District has a new congressman. Representative Mike Flood was sworn in by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. Capitol.

An attorney for former U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry could face disciplinefor statements made during the trial. Fortenberry declined to testify during his trial, but John Littrell told the jury during closing arguments that the audio recordings of Fortenberry speaking to investigators counted as testimony.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approves a $520 million budget for the following fiscal year, amid rising criminal justice costs.

Click here to read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which vaccinated Americans are more likely

than the unvaccinated to use social media as a news source: 17

Source: YouGov (NYC)

