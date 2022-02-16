Dozens of South Omaha advocates converge at the Nebraska state Capitol to ask the government to stop sidestepping their community and invest in job, housing and education programs that can lift it from pandemic “horrors.”

Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.

Today’s news has one goal — help grumpy beings turn their frowns upside down: Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tests positive for the coronavirus, state senators discuss a bill that would add the Holocaust and other acts of genocide to existing multicultural curriculum standards, and Lincoln widens its anti-discrimination ordinance to include sexual orientation and gender identity, prompting the Nebraska Family Alliance to file a petition to let people vote on it.

The Omaha City Council meets to approve the Forever North Housing and Multimodal Transportation Strategy, a guide for development and infrastructure improvements in North Omaha. The City Council also approves $50 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to be distributed by Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners does not meet Tuesday.

