(Originally published Jan. 20, 2022)
‘Hoping Beyond Hope’
Wednesday’s meeting on the area’s public health concerns was tame as Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse shared COVID-19 and staffing updates while taking questions from board members.
But even some positive signs are outweighed by the reality that
COVID-19 is still at its peak in the community.
No matter what you drink — java, joe, mud, bean — today’s news knows every worker’s best friend is a coffee break: The Omaha Police Department’s Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is placed on administrative leave, a resolution seeks to get rid of the State Board of Education and put the Nebraska Department of Education under the governor’s control, and a bill would stop police officers from lying to juveniles during criminal interviews.
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the "Thing To Do" section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content.
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- COVID-19 and Schools: Millard Public Schools is in “crisis mode,” Bellevue cancels three days of classes, and Grand Island and Beatrice are similarly strained.
- The City of Omaha and the State of Nebraska put forth arguments about whether it’s necessary to urgently block Omaha’s mask mandate.
- The state’s coronavirus hospitalizations reach more than 700 for the first time since December 2020.
- Nebraskans with booster shots are 46 times less likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus than their unvaccinated counterparts.
- Stuck at home with COVID-19? Here are some things you can do to help yourself, according to Nebraska Medicine.
- COVID-19 in Lincoln: Lincoln and Lancaster County are still in the highest COVID-19 risk category, and an area movie theater will begin offering some showings only to vaccinated people.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- The Omaha Police Department’s Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is placed on administrative leave.
- Near Omaha: Dig into the controversy surrounding Bellevue’s Olde Town development.
- Omaha needs to work harder to prevent pedestrian deaths, according to advocates.
- An international youth hockey tournament is coming to an Omaha-area arena.
- BNSF Railway attempts to stop 17,000 workers from going on strike.
- Check out this Omaha Civil Rights History Timeline, spanning 1855 – 2020.
- Read this Flatwater Free Press deep dive into an Omaha couple’s journey to create nonalcoholic spirits and develop their business, Sandhills Elixir.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: A resolution seeks to get rid of the State Board of Education and put the Nebraska Department of Education under the governor’s control, a proposal to mandate DNA samples from those charged with crimes moves forward, a bill would bar police officers from lying to juveniles during criminal interviews, a bill increasing religious freedoms stalls, and another bill pushes back against businesses or organizations that boycott Israel.
- Who’s in the Running: GOP Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith file for reelection to the U.S. Congress, and state Sen. Tony Vargas files to run against Bacon.
- The sale of AltEn byproducts to Kansas company B Cole Agricultural is no longer happening.
- Check out this Omaha World-Herald deep dive into Nebraska’s economic future.
