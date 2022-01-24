(Originally published Jan. 20, 2022)

Wednesday’s meeting on the area’s public health concerns was tame as Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse shared COVID-19 and staffing updates while taking questions from board members.



But even some positive signs are outweighed by the reality that

COVID-19 is still at its peak in the community.

By Reader Intern Regan Thomas.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Coffee Break Day

No matter what you drink — java, joe, mud, bean — today’s news knows every worker’s best friend is a coffee break: The Omaha Police Department’s Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is placed on administrative leave, a resolution seeks to get rid of the State Board of Education and put the Nebraska Department of Education under the governor’s control, and a bill would stop police officers from lying to juveniles during criminal interviews.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage change over the past two decades in the number

of U.S. estates paying estate taxes: −96



Source: Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center (Washington)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

The Omaha Police Department’s Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is placed on administrative leave.

Near Omaha: Dig into the controversy surrounding Bellevue’s Olde Town development.

Omaha needs to work harder to prevent pedestrian deaths, according to advocates.

An international youth hockey tournament is coming to an Omaha-area arena.

BNSF Railway attempts to stop 17,000 workers from going on strike.

Check out this Omaha Civil Rights History Timeline, spanning 1855 – 2020.

Read this Flatwater Free Press deep dive into an Omaha couple’s journey to create nonalcoholic spirits and develop their business, Sandhills Elixir.

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury comic by Garry Trudeau,

plus more daily funnies.