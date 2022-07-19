Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Amid public criticism, the City Council will not vote on swapping police gear with a local gun store.

UNMC is launching a program aimed at tackling diabetes in rural areas.

The legal battle between ex-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama continues.

‘Root of Two’

Artist from Tel Aviv offers a sensual, spiritual exhibit at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

By Jonathan Orozco. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Until now, COVID vaccines have been delivered through injections. But with the BA.5 subvariant dominating cases, researchers are hard at work developing a new way to administer vaccines: through the nose, mouth, and throat. An immunologist at Yale says a nasal spray vaccine could shore up defenses on the body’s front lines and prevent the virus from replicating further.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

Due to a technical glitch, the COVID-19 dashboard is not available today. Reed Moore apologizes for the inconvenience.

AROUND OMAHA

A co-warehousing facility is expected to open in October. The Elevator, located at 14th and Jones, is similar to a co-working space, except it’s for e-commerce startups that sell physical goods or need storage for packing space. The building will be divided into 75 warehouse pockets and 17 offices.

Amid public criticism, the City Council will not vote on swapping police gear with a local gun store. The shop, 88 Tactical, would have received helmets and rifle plates from OPD, and in exchange it would have provided ammunition to OPD. Critics of the swap say the finances don’t make sense and that the gear should be destroyed instead.

Bennington Public Schools buys 78 acres of land near North 132nd Street and Rainwood Road. The site, near a former landfill, was capped more than 30 years ago. A high school is expected to be built on the site.

Troy Anderson, Omaha’s deputy chief of staff for economic development, is stepping down to become the assistant city manager in Wichita, Kansas. Anderson has been with the Mayor’s Office since 2018.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The legal battle between ex-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama continues. Herbster files motions to amend his lawsuit, saying Slama’s allegation against him has changed from “groping” to “sexual assault.” Slama’s lawyer is calling the motion “futile” and says groping is a form of sexual assault.

At 7:51 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, Superior was hit by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake. A UNL professor says the strength of the earthquake was above average and shallow, at 2.5 miles below ground. However, earthquakes are not uncommon in this area, because of the town’s proximity to the Kansas uplift fault.

UNMC is launching a program aimed at tackling diabetes in rural areas. The program will focus on Hastings and Wayne for the first three years, with doctors hoping to expand throughout the state. It’s backed by a pledge of $7 million from the Diabetes Care Foundation of Nebraska.

The director of the state’s Legislative Fiscal Office, Tom Bergquist, says Nebraska’s revenues may have hit their peak with the 2022 fiscal year. Bergquist says that even if state revenue drops in the coming years, budgets should be fine due to the state’s cash reserve.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, July 19, and local government reporter Anton Johnson will have the details. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of the global population that

has a headache on any given day: 16

Source: Lars Stovner, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Trondheim)

DAILY FUNNY

