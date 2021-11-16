Our goal is to add 100 paying members over the next six weeks.

International Day for Tolerance



Today’s news reminds us there are many paths to the river: Omaha Public Schools teachers say they’re being forced to take on too much responsibility as the district faces a dearth of educators, federal prosecutors give lawyers over 11,600 pages of documents and upward of 50 audio and video recordings in the case of GOP Rep. Fortenberry, and after fans yell at three Maryland volleyball players who knelt before Friday night’s Maryland-Nebraska matchup, Gov. Pete Ricketts says fans should be respectful — but it’s still “disgraceful” to take a knee as the national anthem plays.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage by which more Americans are “very concerned” about domestic extremist groups than international ones: 30 Factor by which this is more likely to be true of a Democrat than a Republican: 9

Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (Chicago)

Around Omaha

“The district is on a precipice of a disaster should it continue to not listen and hear what its teachers are saying”: At a school board meeting, Omaha Public Schools teachers say they’re being forced to take on too much responsibility as the district faces a dearth of educators.

According to KOLN, The FBI Omaha field office is looking for potential victims who went to a day care in Lincoln between 1989 and present. Last month, 58-year-old Matthew Allen Tibbels, out of whose home the day care ran, was indicted on child exploitation charges.

Listen to NOISE Omaha‘s new podcast about a father and daughter who are beekeepers in North Omaha.

“I have never experienced anything like this.”: Local child care facilities are battling unprecedented staffing shortages.

Check out Nebraska Public Media‘s Q&A with Connie Claussen, whose creation of a University of Nebraska at Omaha women’s softball team in the late 1960s was “the beginning of women’s athletics at UNO.”

Take a deep dive into the community-oriented redevelopment, spearheaded by three women of color, that’s coming to North Omaha.

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:

The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall is a swoon-worthy high-nooner featuring in-style outlaws, says Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to movies.

