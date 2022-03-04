(Originally published March 2, 2021)

Finishing her three-year residency at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts* with a bang, Sylvie Fortin, the renowned Canadian independent curator, presents an exhibition exploring how human bodies relate to

themselves, each other and the wider world.

By Jonathan Orozco. Published in The Reader.



Today’s news informs you that Dr. Seuss, a.k.a. Theodor Seuss Geisel, is credited with creating the word “nerd” — long before some of his work became controversial due to its racism and anti-Semitism: The special committee looking into workplace harassment allegations against recently resigned state Sen. Mike Groene hires Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson for assistance, a crowd of around 160 people protests pandemic-related restrictions outside the Nebraska Capitol hoping to garner support for a “Freedom Convoy,” and Hackers stream porn during a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Stand With Ukraine panel, according to KLKN.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

Around Omaha

The Associated Press corrects a story, included in Reed Moore’s Feb. 28 roundup, about the ongoing Alden Global Capital-Lee Enterprises battle. View the correction here, and click here to check out the corrected article.

Check out NOISE’s latest podcast, a collaboration with Figure Podcasts that is an homage to Black motherhood.

Metro Transit teams with community members to improve public transportation in the Omaha area.

Douglas County is under a burn ban due to dry and windy conditions.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government

The Omaha City Council meets to discuss a proposal to curb catalytic converter theft, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners allocates coronavirus recovery funding. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse gives a COVID-19 update as the pandemic subsides.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

