‘I don’t know you like that’
Finishing her three-year residency at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts* with a bang, Sylvie Fortin, the renowned Canadian independent curator, presents an exhibition exploring how human bodies relate to
themselves, each other and the wider world.
By Jonathan Orozco. Published in The Reader.
The special committee looking into workplace harassment allegations against recently resigned state Sen. Mike Groene hires Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson for assistance, a crowd of around 160 people protests pandemic-related restrictions outside the Nebraska Capitol hoping to garner support for a "Freedom Convoy," and Hackers stream porn during a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Stand With Ukraine panel, according to KLKN.
Percentage by which more working women than men
report experiencing burnout often or almost always: 20
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Americans will soon be able to order more free COVID-19 tests, according to President Joe Biden.
- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend — but that doesn’t mean Nebraskans should throw caution to the wind, according to Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse and infectious disease specialist Mark Rupp.
- Lincoln-Lancaster County’s COVID-19 Risk Dial moves from low orange to mid-yellow for the first time since October 2021.
5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- The Associated Press corrects a story, included in Reed Moore’s Feb. 28 roundup, about the ongoing Alden Global Capital-Lee Enterprises battle. View the correction here, and click here to check out the corrected article.
- Check out NOISE’s latest podcast, a collaboration with Figure Podcasts that is an homage to Black motherhood.
- Metro Transit teams with community members to improve public transportation in the Omaha area.
- Douglas County is under a burn ban due to dry and windy conditions.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill that would require Nebraska schools to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide moves forward, according to Nebraska Public Media. Senators are divided on an amendment to abolish the Nebraska State Board of Education and, according to the Omaha World-Herald, make the education commissioner and Department of Education report to the governor. A new “Opportunity Scholarship” proposal is introduced, a bill would make Election Day and Arbor Day fall on the same day, another bill could make Nebraska one of four national hubs to expand clean-hydrogen development, and around 70 Nebraska theater students head to the rotunda floor to advocate for theater-program funding. And a law would ban cell phones from classrooms. Here’s a roundup of Democrat and Republican priorities in the 2022 legislative session.
- A crowd of around 160 people protests pandemic-related restrictions outside the Nebraska Capitol, hoping to garner support for a “Freedom Convoy” slated to take place down Interstate 80 this week.
- The special committee looking into workplace harassment allegations against recently resigned state Sen. Mike Groene hires Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson for assistance, according to the Nebraska Examiner. The investigation should be finished by the end of the 2022 legislative session, according to special committee member Sen. Anna Wishart.
- Hackers stream porn during a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Stand With Ukraine panel, according to KLKN — but panelists persist.
- The Nebraska Sandhills are the largest intact, temperate grasslands on Earth, according to a study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This Week in Your Local Government
The Omaha City Council meets to discuss a proposal to curb catalytic converter theft, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners allocates coronavirus recovery funding. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse gives a COVID-19 update as the pandemic subsides.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
