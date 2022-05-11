Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National ‘Twilight Zone’ Day

Reed Moore has traveled through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.

Today’s news: Jim Pillen wins the Republican gubernatorial primary. Convicted felon and former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry gets a whopping 12% in his primary, despite resigning before early voting began. Mortgage and utility assistance is still available for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Big Dreams, Tiny Desks: Bach Mai

Self-described as indie pop punk, Bach Mai draws on influence from a wide range of artists: My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus.

By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.



REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

A congressional report finds vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, which received a contract under the Trump administration, was forced to get rid of up to 400 million doses of the key ingredient in the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines. The quality control investigation revealed that number to be more than five times what Emergent reported to the FDA. The report says the company sought to mislead government inspectors, a claim Emergent denies.

To see an overview of COVID cases in the U.S., click here.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on May 11. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council discusses a redevelopment agreement for Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown headquarters, with opponents raising concerns over transparency. The vote will be held at next week’s meeting.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of hamsters executed by the

Hong Kong government because of COVID-19 exposure: 2,229

Source: Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com