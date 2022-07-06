Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Fried Chicken Day

A leg and a thigh are Reed Moore’s favorite comfort food.

An Omaha police officer will be disciplined after inappropriately using force during an arrest.

Omaha Public Schools is reassigning 70 teachers due to staffing shortages, a move that the teachers say came without their input.

Leaders in the North Platte area hope to bring economic investment to their community in the form of an industrial rail park.

‘Bear Witness’

Four artists close the Michael Phipps Gallery advocating for community change, growth and identity.

By Michael Krainak. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Getting reinfected with COVID-19 increases the likelihood of new health problems, according to a new study from Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers say the findings are a contradiction to the idea that a reinfection would be less severe than the first time around.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on July 6. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

An Omaha police officer will be disciplined after an internal investigation shows he inappropriately used force. Dave Stewart, who has been with OPD for 16 years, stepped on the leg of Jennifer Carter while trying to arrest her on May 1. OPD says it can’t share what form of discipline will be used on Stewart.

The swings at the newly reopened Gene Leahy Mall are temporarily closed for repairs. MECA, which oversees the park, says it doesn’t have a timeline for when the swings will be repaired, but it hopes to bring them back soon.

Omaha Public Schools is reassigning 70 teachers this fall due to staffing shortages. The decision is not popular with teachers, who say the district didn’t seek teacher input before moving them around.

A bond issue will be in front of Bennington voters this fall, with the goal of using the funds to build a second high school. It’s unclear what its scope and specifics will be, but Bennington Public Schools says it will be collecting community input before making such a decision.

AROUND NEBRASKA

The Nebraska Examiner sits down with both candidates for governor to learn more about their plans for the state. Read the interviews with Republican Jim Pillen hereand Democrat Carol Blood here.

With a Trump-era retaliatory tariff on agriculture shipments to the European Union gone, Nebraska looks to reestablish its dry bean exports to the region. Secretary of State Bob Evnen led a trade mission to Bulgaria, a prime consumer of Nebraska’s dry bean exports.

Leaders in the North Platte area are hoping that an industrial rail park will help revitalize economic development in the community. Proposals to anchor the park include a plant for processing soybeans. It’s unclear what the construction timeline looks like.

Nebraska’s unemployment website is back online after an outage. Nebraska’s website is one of the first to come back online, with more to come.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week. Neither is the Omaha City Council.

Watch this space next week to find out what your local government is (or isn’t) doing.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which employees spend more

time in meetings now than they did before the pandemic: 250

Source: Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

