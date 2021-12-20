Creighton’s new athletic director reaches the milestone by following his heart.



By Leo Adam Biga. Originally published in NOISE. Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Go Caroling Day



Bundle up and join today’s news in going door-to-door to spread holiday cheer: According to the Omaha World-Herald, Omaha police use pepper balls when called to disperse a crowd after a Saturday night party becomes violent, former state Sen. Kate Bolz will be Nebraska’s next Rural Development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and according to Nebraska Public Media, an attempt to put a secret listening device in a Nebraska State Penitentiary kitchen closet caused a prison contraband case to be dismissed, a senior prison official to leave, and communication problems to be revealed.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Number by which U.S. college enrollment has declined over the past five years: 1,500,000 Percentage of this decline that can be attributed to male students: 71

Source: National Student Clearinghouse (Herndon, Va.)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Check out NOISE’s abortion and reproductive-health resource guide.

The Omaha World-Herald offers a week of free access to digital content, compliments of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Omaha police use pepper balls when called to disperse a crowd, estimated by officers to be “several hundred” people, after a Saturday night party becomes violent.

Here’s what the $768.2 billion defense-authorization bill passed by Congress might mean for Nebraska.

Riverside Chats sits down with 1st Sky Omaha‘s Paul B. Allen IV.

Around Nebraska

Nebraska keeps setting records for lowest unemployment rate in the history of the U.S.

According to Nebraska Public Media, an attempt to put a secret listening device in a Nebraska State Penitentiary kitchen closet caused a prison contraband case to be dismissed, a senior prison official to leave, and communication problems to be revealed. To Reed Moore, check out this interview with Nebraska Public Media senior producer/reporter Bill Kelly, who’s been looking into why the case didn’t make it to trial.

Sarah Stoesz, president of Planned Parenthood’s Upper Midwest affiliate, steps down after almost two decades.

Kate Bolz, a former state senator, will be Nebraska’s next Rural Development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bolz was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Here’s what a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility could do for Nebraska’s struggling youth, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

A minimum of 24 tornadoes stormed the state last week.

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Redistricting: The Omaha City Council will vote on new boundaries for the seven City Council districts during Tuesday’s meeting. The Council added an amendment to keep a part of downtown in District 2 after community feedback.

The Omaha City Council will vote on new boundaries for the seven City Council districts during Tuesday’s meeting. The Council added an amendment to keep a part of downtown in District 2 after community feedback. Collective Bargaining Agreement: The City Council will vote on a collective bargaining agreement with the Functional Employees group Tuesday. The agreement requires a supermajority of five votes.

The City Council will vote on a collective bargaining agreement with the Functional Employees group Tuesday. The agreement requires a supermajority of five votes. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive an update on the Justice Center Project’s programs and a presentation from University of Nebraska Medical Campus Chancellor Jeff Gold on Project NExT, a public-private partnership to improve public health infrastructure.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the

Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

An Upcoming Blues Show

The Blues Society of Omaha has a hand in holiday jams at The B. Bar on Thursday, Dec. 23, writes Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get vaccinated, boosted and masked before checking out shows.

Find music content here, and check out local guides here.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.