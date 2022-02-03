Photo credit: Chris Bowling

A legislative bill aims to use about $450 million in federal COVID relief funds to strengthen North Omaha in far-ranging ways.

By Cindy Gonzalez. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner.

Republished in The Reader.

Here’s what will — and won’t — happen when you report at-home coronavirus test results in Douglas County.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln gets 150,000 KN95 masks — free of charge.

As schools and day cares close due to the pandemic, local families find themselves in a bind.

In Case You Missed It: Reed Moore about the battle over a coronavirus vaccination mandate in the National Guard from CNN and The Hill.

Around Omaha

A retired Yale librarian shares their perspective on the W. Dale Clark Library move controversy.

The Benson post office will be renamed to honor a Black World War II hero.

Here’s the latest from the Omaha Public Power District, which is holding a virtual public forum on Feb. 3 for the public to discuss its plan to decarbonize and introduce more renewable energy.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government

Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin Andersen answers questions from the Omaha City Council on the relocation of W. Dale Clark. Photo by Anton Johnson.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s plan to relocate the downtown W. Dale Clark Library clears a hurdle, as the Omaha City Council approves the lease agreements for new locations. Omaha’s new downtown library will be at 1401 Jones Street, and administration and special collections will be moved to a former Shopko at 3020 South 84th Street. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also meets to discuss declining COVID-19 cases, as well as labor negotiations for health department employees.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

