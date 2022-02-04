The Reader‘s print edition is here (Woot! Woot!).

Reed Moore welcomes you to flip/click/tap through the pages.



To read El Perico — which now has its own cover — click here. Fun fact: Despite having unique covers, The Reader and El Perico are still published in just one print edition. How’s that possible? you ask. If you’re holding a print edition,

flip it around and turn it over to find out …

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Bubble Gum Day



After years of practice, today’s news has finally figured out how to blow the perfect bubble: A bill would limit how much state prisons and local jails can make from commissary goods purchased by inmates, defense attorneys for indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are hoping to call a memory expert to testify on “cognitive aging,” and here’s why some of the state’s small towns didn’t get their federal coronavirus relief money.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage change since 2005 in the number of teenagers who say it is a bad time to be growing up: +65 Percentage of teenagers who say they have a good or excellent relationship with their parents: 96

Source: Washington Post-Ipsos

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Community members who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus grapple with grief and trauma.

These at-home coronavirus test kits are authorized by the FDA.

Click here to check out maps of statewide vaccination rates.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.