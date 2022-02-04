The Reader: February 2022 Print Edition
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Bubble Gum Day
After years of practice, today’s news has finally figured out how to blow the perfect bubble: A bill would limit how much state prisons and local jails can make from commissary goods purchased by inmates, defense attorneys for indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are hoping to call a memory expert to testify on “cognitive aging,” and here’s why some of the state’s small towns didn’t get their federal coronavirus relief money.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage change since 2005 in the number of teenagers who say it is a bad time to be growing up: +65
- Percentage of teenagers who say they have a good or excellent relationship with their parents: 96
Source: Washington Post-Ipsos
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Community members who’ve lost loved ones to the coronavirus grapple with grief and trauma.
- These at-home coronavirus test kits are authorized by the FDA.
- Click here to check out maps of statewide vaccination rates.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- John Heaston, publisher and editor of The Reader and El Perico, makes an appearance on 1st Sky Omaha.
- The landlord of the unlivable Midtown apartment complex should be held to account, according to a former tenant.
- A deadly fire erupts at an elite sport horse farm in Bennington.
- JBS, a Colorado-based meatpacking giant with processing plants in Omaha, says it will pay a $52.5 million settlement in a price-fixing lawsuit.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill would limit how much state prisons and local jails can make from commissary goods purchased by inmates, and a proposal to label legislative candidates by party affiliation encounters resistance, as does a proposal to build a $270 million prison. To learn more about the legislature’s latest, check out this interview with legislative reporter Fred Knapp.
- What’s New With NU: Next week, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents is slated to vote on whether to demolish the former Munroe-Meyer Institute complex. They’ll also consider whether alcohol can be sold at Nebraska athletic events.
- The Fortenberry Controversy: Defense attorneys for indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are hoping to call a memory expert to testify on “cognitive aging,” and federal prosecutors don’t like Fortenberry’s request to move his trial from California to the Cornhusker State.
- This is why some of the state’s small towns didn’t get their federal coronavirus relief money.
- The state’s top gubernatorial candidates speak at a forum hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Here’s what happened.
- Republican gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles W. Herbster raise significantly more money than their competitors.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Koterba.
