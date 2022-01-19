The famed Omaha playwright opens up about her vision for the artistic

By Courtney Bierman. Published in The Reader.

Happy National Popcorn Day: Today’s news salutes the versatility of this time-honored snack — sweet or savory, caramelized, buttered or plain, even molded into a candied ball: The Nebraska Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group releases its final report, a bill would restrict how public schools, institutions of higher education and other public institutions can teach staff and students about sex and race, and UNMC’s Dr. Jasmine Marcelin discusses how to talk with vaccine-hesitant people about getting the COVID-19 jab on NPR’s Life Kit podcast.

Percentage of U.S. families with health insurance that have medical debt: 16 Median amount of debt held by those families: $2,000

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

1st Sky Omaha in the Morning kicks off season 3.

Running for Reelection: John Friend, clerk of the Douglas County District Court, is not running for reelection, but Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is tossing his hat in the ring again.

A pedestrian’s death near North 30th Street and Kansas Avenue stresses the necessity of adding a traffic signal to the intersection, according to neighbors and an advocacy group. The city says that won’t happen.

The 74 Afghan refugees resettling in Omaha this week need resources. Here’s how you can help.

