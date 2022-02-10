(Originally published Feb. 8, 2022)

Pregnant people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 can incur serious health repercussions from the virus — potential tragedies that, according to doctors, are mostly avoidable.



By Roseann Moring. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Quiet title laws throughout the Midwest disproportionately harm homeowners from marginalized communities, some of the first coronavirus-positive people in the U.S. came to Nebraska to quarantine two years ago, and trade missions will go from Nebraska to the Middle East, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Hospitals are starting to feel less pressure, but they remain busy and concerned about the future of COVID-19.

State nurse leaders say nurses are spread thin and mistreated. Meanwhile, qualified applicants are getting rejected from nursing schools due to a dearth of people to teach them.

Two years ago, some of the first coronavirus-positive people in the U.S. came to Nebraska to quarantine.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today,

and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

