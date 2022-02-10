(Originally published Feb. 8, 2022)
Docs To Pregnant Nebraskans: Trust Us on Vaccine, Not Facebook Falsehoods
Pregnant people who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 can incur serious health repercussions from the virus — potential tragedies that, according to doctors, are mostly avoidable.
By Roseann Moring. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.
Republished in The Reader.
Today’s news hopes that, as you channel Ben Franklin, the wind is brisk and always at your back: Quiet title laws throughout the Midwest disproportionately harm homeowners from marginalized communities, some of the first coronavirus-positive people in the U.S. came to Nebraska to quarantine two years ago, and trade missions will go from Nebraska to the Middle East, United Kingdom and Ireland.
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the "Thing To Do" section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content.
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Hospitals are starting to feel less pressure, but they remain busy and concerned about the future of COVID-19.
- State nurse leaders say nurses are spread thin and mistreated. Meanwhile, qualified applicants are getting rejected from nursing schools due to a dearth of people to teach them.
- Two years ago, some of the first coronavirus-positive people in the U.S. came to Nebraska to quarantine.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- There’s a burn ban in Douglas County due to warm, dry and windy conditions in the eastern part of the state.
- Forty-six years ago today, the Great Plains Black History Museum opened in Omaha.
- KIOS’ Riverside Chats sits down with Terri Sanders, publisher of Nebraska’s only Black newspaper, the Omaha Star. Listen here.
- There are plans to build another library in southwest Omaha.
Around Nebraska
- Quiet title laws throughout the Midwest disproportionately harm homeowners from marginalized communities.
- The Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program faces obstacles as it trains more therapists in preparation for proposed casinos to open throughout the state.
- Trade missions will go from Nebraska to the Middle East, United Kingdom and Ireland.
- President Joe Biden will need to fill a vacancy on Nebraska’s federal bench as U.S. District Judge John Gerrard prepares to move to senior judge status.
- Latest in the Legislature: An environmental group doesn’t like a bill incentivizing Nebraska ethanol plants to develop carbon-capture facilities. Proponents of a plan to limit school property tax growth say it wouldn’t work like they wanted it to.
- Who doesn’t want the new prison built in Fremont? Fremont.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Follow Anton for Local Government News
The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today,
and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.
Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
