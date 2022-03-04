The Reader: March 2022 Print Edition
The Reader‘s print edition is here (find one at these locations).
Click above to check out the digital issues, including stories about solutions to chronic absenteeism in schools, homeownership for low-income people and, of course, your monthly dose of the best local writing on film, music and art.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Day of Unplugging
Today’s news encourages everyone to take the Digital Detox from Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, etc.: Quilters in Lincoln are sewn into a conflict of whether it’s OK to make new clothes from old quilts, a bill in the Nebraska Legislature would outlaw removing a condom during sex without both parties’ consent, and a University of Nebraska at Omaha panel forecasts the Russia-Ukraine conflict with mixed opinions.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of active-duty U.S. military families that face food insecurity: 1/6
Source: Military Family Advisory Network (Shawnee, Kan.)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
- Get up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to navigate COVID-19 in Douglas County, or wherever you’re receiving today’s newsletter.
- Are the darkest days of the pandemic behind us? Experts quoted in a recent Vox article seem to think so. But they also acknowledge the future is impossible to predict.
5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- In an effort to continue improving transit options and accessibility, Omaha’s Metro bus system is again asking for public input on its MetroNEXT initiative.
- An Omaha woman is arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in the death of a 5-year-old boy.
- A longtime Omaha World-Herald sportswriter dies at the age of 80. A memorial is planned for Larry Porter, who wrote about high school sports and the outdoors across a 41-year career at the paper.
- The next superintendent for Millard Public Schools is slated to make a $270,000 base salary, plus a possible $15,000 performance bonus, if the school board approves his contract.
- A University of Nebraska at Omaha panel offers some hope for the Russia-Ukraine conflict — it likely won’t end in World War III. But it also won’t end well for Ukrainians.
- An Omaha woman is raising money to cover the travel expenses to get her father out of Ukraine.
- A February Facebook post has sparked interest among North Omahans to pool their money and buy land in their neighborhoods before outside investors do so.
- A Lincoln man will serve life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting the boyfriend of his estranged wife.
Around Nebraska
- The director of a recycling center in Alliance that employs 15 people and serves much of the Panhandle is wondering why it’s being denied a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust after 10 years of support.
- In state legislature: A bill would outlaw “stealthing,” the act of removing a condom during sex without both parties’ consent. While it wouldn’t make the act criminal, senators say this would give victims the option to pursue legal action and collect damages. Nebraska’s prison system would get funding to test the effectiveness of its rehabilitation programs under a bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature.
- After natural disasters and the pandemic keep tourists from witnessing the sandhill crane migration for three years, central Nebraskans hope as the cranes flock to their familiar patterns, so will business.
- The quilting world is torn on whether making new clothes out of old quilts is appropriate or sewing sacrilege.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.
To see more daily funnies, click the image.
Advertisement