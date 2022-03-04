The Reader‘s print edition is here (find one at these locations).



Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Day of Unplugging

Today’s news encourages everyone to take the Digital Detox from Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, etc.: Quilters in Lincoln are sewn into a conflict of whether it’s OK to make new clothes from old quilts, a bill in the Nebraska Legislature would outlaw removing a condom during sex without both parties’ consent, and a University of Nebraska at Omaha panel forecasts the Russia-Ukraine conflict with mixed opinions.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Portion of active-duty U.S. military families that face food insecurity: 1/6

Source: Military Family Advisory Network (Shawnee, Kan.)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

Get up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to navigate COVID-19 in Douglas County, or wherever you’re receiving today’s newsletter.

Are the darkest days of the pandemic behind us? Experts quoted in a recent Vox article seem to think so. But they also acknowledge the future is impossible to predict.

5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

