In this episode of Reader Radio — The Reader‘s original podcast — lead reporter Chris Bowling sits down with Sarah Johnson, former member of Mode Shift Omaha.

Johnson was part of the decade-long battle to bring a protected bike lane to Omaha, succeeding when one finally came to Harney Street. Then she found out the two-mile stretch of road wasn’t permanent and its future wasn’t in the city’s budget. To Johnson, the fight says less about biking and more about how decisions are made in Omaha.

Podcast produced by Chris Bowling. Music by Jon Rix.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Presidents’ Day



Today’s news encourages us to learn something about all our commanders in chief — the good, the bad and the ugly: Police are looking into graffiti depicting what they call “racially hateful themes” in a Lincoln middle school, state Sen. Mike Groene resigns after being accused of taking inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge, according to Nebraska Public Media, and following accusations of calling a student a racial slur, being verbally aggressive and pushing a student, an Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher is placed on leave.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of Americans ages 18 to 25 who say their alcohol use has increased during the pandemic: 1/5 Who say their drug use has increased: 1/5

Source: Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality (Rockville, Md.)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Lincoln ditches its mask mandate.

The man who filed a 2020 lawsuit against Lincoln’s mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions drops the suit.

$2.2 million worth of federal funds will be used to battle nurse burnout in Nebraska’s workforce, thanks to UNMC sleep researcher and assistant professor Alyson Hanish.

Around Omaha

In honor of its 100th birthday, Johnny’s Café gets an in-depth look from Flatwater Free Press, which also digs into Omaha’s steakhouses, past and present.

Did you miss the 2021 Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards? Watch the recording here.

Omaha Public Schools teacher Leah Litz receives the White House’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching — the highest award the U.S. government can confer on a K-12 math and science teacher.

Following accusations of calling a student a racial slur, being verbally aggressive and pushing a student, Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher Robin Whitman is placed on leave.

1st Sky Omaha sits down with The Reader/El Perico‘s Bridget Fogarty and Flatwater Free Press‘ Matt Wynn.

Around Nebraska

State Sen. Mike Groene, described by Nebraska Public Media as “a gruff, outspoken champion of rural interests and a feisty populist conservative on social issues,” resigns after being accused of taking inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge, according to Nebraska Public Media.

Police are looking into graffiti depicting what they call "racially hateful themes" in a Lincoln middle school.

Former Congressman Brad Ashford is fighting brain cancer.

Dive into the state Board of Education battle over which books are — and aren’t — kid-appropriate for school libraries.

Nebraska women’s basketball suspends associate head coach Chuck Love and removes guard Ashley Scoggin from the roster.

The search for student remains at the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School continues.

Latest in the Legislature: State senators discuss a proposed massive sandpit lake, $185 million worth of funding for the University of Nebraska, and money for Offutt Air Force Base projects.

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. They’ll resume on Tuesday, March 1.

