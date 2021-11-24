As Reed Moore reported yesterday, Alden Global Capital offered to buy Lee Enterprises, which owns several newspapers across the Midwest, including the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. The New York-based hedge fund is known for gutting newspapers until there’s little left, as this Atlantic piece shows through the story of The Chicago Tribune. As one World-Herald editor put it: “The grim reaper is coming…”



By McKay Coppins. Published in The Atlantic.

Today’s news applauds those who are double-jointed, can stand on their hands or curl their tongues: Kellogg’s has plans to begin hiring permanent replacements for striking workers, UNO is home to a counterterrorism-research hub, and UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications publishes a statement apologizing for how it’s conducted the Global Eyewitness program.



Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Date on which forest fire smoke was first detected at the North Pole: 8/2/2021 On which rain was first detected at the highest point of Greenland’s ice cap: 8/14/2021

Sources: 1. Santiago Gassó, University of Maryland

2. Ted Scambos, University of Colorado Boulder

In Your Local Government

The Omaha City Council has a long day as it meets to discuss climate change, affordable housing and a legislative package for the upcoming session. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also meets to receive a weekly COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

The adaptation pumps new energy into an old format.

Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

