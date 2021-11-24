A Secretive Hedge Fund
Is Gutting Newsrooms
As Reed Moore reported yesterday, Alden Global Capital offered to buy Lee Enterprises, which owns several newspapers across the Midwest, including the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. The New York-based hedge fund is known for gutting newspapers until there’s little left, as this Atlantic piece shows through the story of The Chicago Tribune. As one World-Herald editor put it: “The grim reaper is coming…”
By McKay Coppins. Published in The Atlantic.
Today’s news applauds those who are double-jointed, can stand on their hands or curl their tongues: Kellogg’s has plans to begin hiring permanent replacements for striking workers, UNO is home to a counterterrorism-research hub, and UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications publishes a statement apologizing for how it’s conducted the Global Eyewitness program.
- Date on which forest fire smoke was first detected at the North Pole: 8/2/2021
- On which rain was first detected at the highest point of Greenland’s ice cap: 8/14/2021
Around Omaha
- Mayor Jean Stothert says the W. Dale Clark Library is moving to a new location, slated to open in fall 2022.
- Following a fundraising controversy, there’s a petition drive to recall Valerie Fisher, secretary of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board.
- Following failed negotiations, Kellogg’s has plans to begin hiring permanent replacements for striking workers.
- Library access is essential in prisons, according to a former inmate.
- The University of Nebraska at Omaha is home to a counterterrorism-research hub.
Around Nebraska
- Health officials in Lincoln-Lancaster County extend the mask mandate until Dec. 23.
- After a federal-court battle, the Light of the World Gospel Ministries might be able to build a church on Main Street in Walthill. According to Nebraska Public Media, the Light of the World Gospel Ministries’ creator and pastor, Paul Malcomson, wants to share his beliefs about Christianity with the Native American community.
- “The instruction … provided little to no attention to cross-cultural ethics, Western bias and privilege, trauma-sensitive reporting and fair treatment of local partners”: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications publishes a statement apologizing for how it’s conducted the Global Eyewitness program, which sends journalism students around the globe to do international reporting.
- Flatwater Free Press goes public with its ethics policy.
- As Dr. Lázaro Arturo Spindola retires from his position as executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans, he reflects on his decade-plus-long tenure.
In Your Local Government
The Omaha City Council has a long day as it meets to discuss climate change, affordable housing and a legislative package for the upcoming session. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners also meets to receive a weekly COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
The adaptation pumps new energy into an old format.
