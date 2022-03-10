Checkout Time
What happens when a building is past due?
By Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Harriet Tubman Day
Today’s news invites everyone to celebrate the heroic actions of this great woman and honor her work by fighting racism wherever you see it: A bill moves forward that would grant immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges to people who report sexual assault, as does a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal rent and utility assistance money. And the conservative lobbying group Nebraska Family Alliance gets enough signatures to prevent Lincoln’s fairness ordinance from becoming city code — at least for now.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Percentage by which bonuses for U.S. investment
bankers and traders were projected to increase last year: 20
Source: Johnson Associates (NYC)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
- Check out this WOWT coronavirus update, featuring info about vax clinics and Text Nebraska, a digital contact-tracing tool seeking to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- An Omaha COVID-19 tester opens up about her front-line experience over the past two years.
5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Local counselor Payton Hogan shares signs you might be experiencing depression — and what to do about it.
- Here’s what Offutt Air Force Base involvement in the Russia-Ukraine crisis could look like, according to experts.
- Rising gas prices are hitting the Food Bank for the Heartland hard.
- As Omaha looks toward the summer swimming season, the city needs 300 lifeguards.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: In the face of skepticism, state senators give the first-round go-ahead to four major water projects across Nebraska, including a 4,000-acre sandpit lake between Omaha and Lincoln costing between $500M to $1B and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ controversial Colorado-Nebraska canal. A bill moves forward that would grant immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges to people who report sexual assault. A grant program to help small businesses in an emergency also moves forward, as does a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal rent and utility assistance money.
- A new initiative seeks to support incarcerated folks as they prepare to reenter the community.
- ACLU Nebraska releases a report looking into Nebraska immigration law.
- The conservative lobbying group Nebraska Family Alliance gets enough signatures to prevent Lincoln’s fairness ordinance from becoming city code — at least for now.
