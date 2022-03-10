Photo by Chris Bowling

What happens when a building is past due?

By Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news invites everyone to celebrate the heroic actions of this great woman and honor her work by fighting racism wherever you see it: A bill moves forward that would grant immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges to people who report sexual assault, as does a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal rent and utility assistance money. And the conservative lobbying group Nebraska Family Alliance gets enough signatures to prevent Lincoln’s fairness ordinance from becoming city code — at least for now.

Harper's Index Fact of the Day

Percentage by which bonuses for U.S. investment

bankers and traders were projected to increase last year: 20

Source: Johnson Associates (NYC)

Reed Moore's COVID-19 Roundup

Check out this WOWT coronavirus update, featuring info about vax clinics and Text Nebraska, a digital contact-tracing tool seeking to stop the spread of COVID-19.

An Omaha COVID-19 tester opens up about her front-line experience over the past two years.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

