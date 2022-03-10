Photo by Chris Bowling

Checkout Time

What happens when a building is past due?

By Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Harriet Tubman Day

Today’s news invites everyone to celebrate the heroic actions of this great woman and honor her work by fighting racism wherever you see it: A bill moves forward that would grant immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges to people who report sexual assault, as does a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal rent and utility assistance money. And the conservative lobbying group Nebraska Family Alliance gets enough signatures to prevent Lincoln’s fairness ordinance from becoming city code — at least for now.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage by which bonuses for U.S. investment
bankers and traders were projected to increase last year: 20

Source: Johnson Associates (NYC)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon. 
To see more daily funnies, click the image.

Advertisement

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment