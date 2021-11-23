Bridget Fogarty, a Report for America corps member,

joined us from the windswept shores of Milwaukee last summer.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Cashew Day



Today’s news finds these nuts crunchy, savory and versatile: Gov. Pete Ricketts slams University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the university’s racial equity and inclusion plan, the state’s rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are the highest they’ve been since January, and a New York-based hedge fund known for tearing apart newspapers might buy the Lee Enterprises newspaper chain –– which includes the Omaha World-Herald.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Factor by which Democrats are more likely than Republicans to have noticed an increase in extreme local weather events: 2

Source: YouGov

After gleefully overindulging, an act of celebration that perfectly encapsulates the American spirit, slapping the couch a butt high-five and binging on television is just that much better. Here’s an odd grab bag of recent shows to either avoid or imbibe.



Watch list by Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.