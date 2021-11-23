Meet a Staff Member Who
Helps Make Our Work Possible
Bridget Fogarty, a Report for America corps member,
joined us from the windswept shores of Milwaukee last summer.
Today’s news finds these nuts crunchy, savory and versatile: Gov. Pete Ricketts slams University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the university’s racial equity and inclusion plan, the state’s rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are the highest they’ve been since January, and a New York-based hedge fund known for tearing apart newspapers might buy the Lee Enterprises newspaper chain –– which includes the Omaha World-Herald.
Factor by which Democrats are more likely than Republicans to have noticed an increase in extreme local weather events: 2
- Amanda Kohler, executive director of Omaha’s Refugee Empowerment Center, steps down for a position in another field.
- Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of human and civil rights activist Malcolm X, dies at age 56.
- Metro Transit gets a $1.6 million grant to explore transit improvements at the 24th Street corridor.
- First National Bank of Omaha’s parent company acquires Western States Bank, based in Wisconsin.
- No Place for Hate strives to create inclusive and respectful spaces in schools, including in Omaha.
- Alden Global Capital is a New York-based hedge fund known for tearing apart newspapers. It might buy the Lee Enterprises newspaper chain –– which includes the Omaha World-Herald.
- “He’s promoting discrimination against white people”: Gov. Pete Ricketts slams University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the university’s racial equity and inclusion plan. NU President Ted Carter, on the other hand, supports the initiative.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is no longer on the American Association of University Professors’ list of censured universities.
- “COVID is still with us, but vaccines are the way out”: The state’s rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are the highest they’ve been since January.
- The U.S. drug epidemic is increasingly fatal, and there’s a dearth of treatment opportunities in rural communities.
- Take a deep dive into how climate change has impacted the state over the past six decades.
- Supply chain problems are hitting farmers hard.
The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.
After gleefully overindulging, an act of celebration that perfectly encapsulates the American spirit, slapping the couch a butt high-five and binging on television is just that much better. Here’s an odd grab bag of recent shows to either avoid or imbibe.
Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.