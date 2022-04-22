Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s news: The metro area is slated to be home to Google’s biggest operational presence in the U.S., the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana meets Snoop Dogg and his agent when the rapper performs in Nebraska on 4/20, and Margaret Byfield, executive director of the right-wing group American Stewards of Liberty, puppet mastered Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “crusade” against President Joe Biden’s “30×30” conservation initiative, according to internal communications obtained by HuffPost.
In Another Dimension, This Review Is a Taco
The fact that life has no meaning has most often been seen as a bummer. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” begs to differ. Well, it doesn’t “beg” to differ so much as it flips the idea a middle finger. And that middle finger is a hot dog. Embrace the preposterous, y’all.
Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore reminds you there’s still a pandemic — so get vaxxed and mask up to protect yourselves and those around you before seeing the movie in theaters.
Meet Molly, a domestic shorthair who’s really cozy on this fine Friday. Want to learn more about Molly and how to adopt her? Click here.
There’s an uptick in Douglas County cases, and Politico takes a massive deep dive into how Nebraska has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. To see COVID-19 case and vaccination rates on a national scale, click here.
- The metro area is slated to be home to Google’s biggest operational presence in the U.S.
- Just 15 of the 50 most populous U.S. cities do not have climate action plans — and Omaha is one of them. Here’s how the city is (slowly) trying to change that.
- A local branch of Roadmaster Driving School opens to train aspiring truck drivers and quell the driver shortage.
- In February, Creighton University students met with Pope Francis via Zoom. In case you missed it, you can watch the full livestream here.
- On the Campaign Trail: Check out profiles of Nebraska’s Democratic, Libertarian and Republican gubernatorial candidates. Today, April 22, is the deadline to register to vote online in Omaha’s primary. And in District 1, former Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson endorses Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who’s fallen behind GOP candidate Mike Flood in funding.
- Ricketts vs. Planet Earth: Margaret Byfield, executive director of the right-wing group American Stewards of Liberty, puppet mastered Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “crusade” against President Joe Biden’s “30×30” conservation initiative, according to internal communications obtained by HuffPost. Click here to check out HuffPost’s deep dive: “How Nebraska’s Governor Became A General In A Right-Wing War Against Biden’s Conservation Goal.” Conservation activists have strong words for Ricketts and American Stewards of Liberty as they host a “Stop the 30×30 Summit” in Lincoln today, April 22, Earth Day. Meanwhile, some of the country’s biggest conservation nonprofits file suit against the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming the agency hasn’t enforced air-quality standards in 34 states, including Nebraska.
- Nebraska Public Media offers a roundup of the recently finished Nebraska Legislature session as Gov. Pete Ricketts signs bills to make hiring and keeping law enforcement officers easier.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts reneges on his appointment of Caleb Tegtmeier as Chadron State College’s student trustee after two Chadron State students allege Tegtmeier sexually assaulted them, according to Nebraska Public Media.
- CNN reports on the April 29 Nebraska Trump rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who’s facing sexual misconduct allegations he inappropriately touched women.
- In Case You Missed It: Snoop Dogg — a legendary rapper, media personality and weed smoker — performs in Nebraska on 4/20, and the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana meets Snoop Dogg and his agent. Oh, and if you want a Snoop Dogg concert review, click here.
1. Percentage of Americans who approve of labor unions: 68
2. Percentage change since 2019 in U.S. labor union membership: −4
Sources: 1. Gallup; 2. Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.