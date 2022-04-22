Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy Earth Day

On this day, Reed Moore turns to the wisdom of Greta Thunberg: “All we have to do is to wake up and change.”

Today’s news: The metro area is slated to be home to Google’s biggest operational presence in the U.S., the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana meets Snoop Dogg and his agent when the rapper performs in Nebraska on 4/20, and Margaret Byfield, executive director of the right-wing group American Stewards of Liberty, puppet mastered Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “crusade” against President Joe Biden’s “30×30” conservation initiative, according to internal communications obtained by HuffPost.

In Another Dimension, This Review Is a Taco

The fact that life has no meaning has most often been seen as a bummer. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” begs to differ. Well, it doesn’t “beg” to differ so much as it flips the idea a middle finger. And that middle finger is a hot dog. Embrace the preposterous, y’all.

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.



Reed Moore reminds you there’s still a pandemic — so get vaxxed and mask up to protect yourselves and those around you before seeing the movie in theaters.



Meet Molly, a domestic shorthair who’s really cozy on this fine Friday. Want to learn more about Molly and how to adopt her? Click here.

‘Rona roundup:

There’s an uptick in Douglas County cases, and Politico takes a massive deep dive into how Nebraska has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. To see COVID-19 case and vaccination rates on a national scale, click here.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 22. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

The metro area is slated to be home to Google’s biggest operational presence in the U.S.

Just 15 of the 50 most populous U.S. cities do not have climate action plans — and Omaha is one of them. Here’s how the city is (slowly) trying to change that.

A local branch of Roadmaster Driving School opens to train aspiring truck drivers and quell the driver shortage.

In February, Creighton University students met with Pope Francis via Zoom. In case you missed it, you can watch the full livestream here.

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage of Americans who approve of labor unions: 68

2. Percentage change since 2019 in U.S. labor union membership: −4

Sources: 1. Gallup; 2. Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

