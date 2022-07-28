Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Work on Omaha’s riverfront continues, this time at the marina near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

President Joe Biden approves a disaster declaration for 20 counties in central and northeastern Nebraska.

Google is offering a grant to fund pre-apprentice construction training for high school seniors and recent graduates.

Q&A: Las Cruxes Frontman Talks Music, Maha, Defying Labels

The Reader sits down with Las Cruxes as they get ready to play Maha at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, on the Union Pacific Stage.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

A U.S. district court in Ohio overturns a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all active Air Force or Space Force personnel. The ruling applies to a group of service members in Nebraska and Kansas that is suing in a separate court case that will be heard in September.

AROUND OMAHA

Work on Omaha’s riverfront continues, with a crew dredging up sand and silt from the marina south of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. A 2019 flood filled the marina with sediment and damaged the docks. FEMA is covering 95% of the cost of dredging the marina.

WarHorse Gaming breaks ground on a casino at the site of Horsemen’s Park at 63rd and Q. The project involves renovating the existing complex and adding 67,000 square feet. The project is expected to be complete in early 2024, with the renovated building ready next spring.

For years, residents of Little Italy have pushed the creation of a master plan for Dahlman Park on South 10th Street. Now, Omaha’s Parks Department is moving forward, using a combination of city and private funds.

OPPD crews are planting an orchard at the utility’s arboretum near 108th and Blondo. The orchard is in partnership with Great Plains Nursery and includes apple, peach, pear, hazelnut, and pecan trees.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Google is offering a $150,000 grant to the Nebraska chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors to provide pre-apprentice training to at least 100 high school seniors and recent graduates. The grant is part of a larger regional investment in five states where Google has data centers (in Nebraska, there’s one in Papillion and another planned for northwest Omaha).

President Joe Biden approves a disaster declaration for 20 counties in Nebraska, stretching from the central to the northeastern portion of the state. The declaration is in response to a line of severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The winds reached up to 100 mph and damaged power lines, trees and buildings.

A planned railroad museum in Nebraska City could be derailed by a lawsuit. The Nebraska Railroad Museum wants to bring a 1949 railcar back to life and use 2,000 feet of track donated by BNSF for a rolling history lesson. But city administrators are suing, saying they own several crossings along the line.

Anticipation is building for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Aug. 27. The rare international football game will pit Nebraska’s Huskers against Northwestern’s Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. It’s the first game on the Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of recent American homebuyers

who regret their choice of location: 22

Source: Zillow (Seattle)

