(Originally published 3/22/2022)

Happy National Goof Off Day



Today’s news will go by this motto until midnight — Why do today what you can put off until tomorrow:



Papillion La Vista Community Schools will put in security cameras at its 16 elementary schools following student Ryan Larsen’s disappearance from La Vista West Elementary School, at the last minute, Sen. Ben Sasse gives his stamp of approval to renaming the Benson branch post office for Black WWII hero Charles Jackson French, and almost $278,000 from the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems is wrongfully given to 11 people — who aren’t alive.

On a less jovial note, COVID-19 is sticking around — and therefore so are the daily COVID-19 roundups.

No One Will Invent Time Travel Because Nostalgia Is Too Profitable

The Adam Project” feels exactly like what it is: A movie written a decade ago that has worked its way through draft after draft.



Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Concerned about COVID-19? So is Reed Moore, and you're in luck, because "The Adam Project" is on Netflix.



COVID-19 UPDATE

Given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, Reed Moore's coronavirus coverage will continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future. Don't blame Reed Moore. Blame the BA.2 variant, our new 'rona nemesis.

But if you're sick (no pun intended) of our Christmas-colored COVID-19 graphics, you're in luck: We're swapping those out for a COVID-19 Dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

‘Rona roundup:

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in Nebraska, with early June 2021 being the last time the state had so few cases in one week — but CHI Health warns another surge could be here in 8-12 weeks, (no) thanks to the BA.2 variant, which might be more contagious than Omicron.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on March 22. For the latest stats, click the above image, which sends you to the graphic on the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

The Omaha World-Herald has a new editor-in-chief: Veteran local journalist Paul Goodsell.

Hanscom Park United Methodist Church founds a food pantry that’s culturally appropriate.

Security in Schools: Papillion La Vista Community Schools will put in security cameras at its 16 elementary schools, according to KMTV. The proposal, passed unanimously by the board, comes in the wake of student Ryan Larsen’s disappearance from La Vista West Elementary School. And Cass County is putting in place an emergency response system at most of the county’s public schools that’s similar to a text-message chain between school staff and law enforcement.

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Photo by Chris Bowling

This week:

Today, March 22, the Board of Commissioners is meeting. Anton Johnson will report on the meeting on Wednesday, March 23. The City Council isn’t meeting this week but will resume on March 29.

FACT OF THE DAY

from Harper’s Index

Percentage by which Republicans are less likely to trust a

doctor’s advice than they were a decade ago: 18

Source: Gallup

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full comic by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or below link.

MORE FUNNIES >>

