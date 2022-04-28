Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: GOP state Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha dies of cancer complications at age 78, doctors and disability activists want community members to continue masking on public transit even though Metro’s mask mandate is gone, and the Nebraska ACLU wants the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office to do away with a program that lets police impose federal immigration law, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Everything We Saw at Earth Day

Wild, blustery winds could not dissuade hundreds from joining the fun at Elmwood Park on April 23. The Reader and its publisher/editor, John Heaston, were both recognized as 2022 Friends of the Environment.

Thanks to contributing photographers Debra S. Kaplan, Mike Machian and Lynn Sanchez. Published in The Reader.



Climate change could cause outbreaks of new diseases among humans, according to a study from the multidisciplinary science journal Nature. And in Omaha, doctors and disability activists want community members to continue masking on public transit even though Metro’s mask mandate is gone. According to a letter they wrote, “Eliminating masking requirements on transit increases the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 faced by those who rely on transit to engage in community life. Disabled people of color are among the most frequent public transit users and for many, use of a personal vehicle is not an option.”

This graphic is updated as of 10:20 a.m. on April 28.

Estimated portion of overdose deaths in the first half of 2021 that involved fentanyl: 2/3 Number of U.S. states in which it is illegal to possess

fentanyl test strips: 30

Sources: 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta); 2. Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association (Washington)

