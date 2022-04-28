Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN
Happy National Superhero Day
Reed Moore can’t get enough of caped crusaders, masked vigilantes, mutants, guardians and immortal gods.
Today’s news: GOP state Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha dies of cancer complications at age 78, doctors and disability activists want community members to continue masking on public transit even though Metro’s mask mandate is gone, and the Nebraska ACLU wants the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office to do away with a program that lets police impose federal immigration law, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
Photo Slideshow:
Everything We Saw at Earth Day
Wild, blustery winds could not dissuade hundreds from joining the fun at Elmwood Park on April 23. The Reader and its publisher/editor, John Heaston, were both recognized as 2022 Friends of the Environment.
Thanks to contributing photographers Debra S. Kaplan, Mike Machian and Lynn Sanchez. Published in The Reader.
SEE THE PICTURES >>
Tip from Reed Moore: If the slideshow doesn’t load, try refreshing the page.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
Climate change could cause outbreaks of new diseases among humans, according to a study from the multidisciplinary science journal Nature. And in Omaha, doctors and disability activists want community members to continue masking on public transit even though Metro’s mask mandate is gone. According to a letter they wrote, “Eliminating masking requirements on transit increases the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 faced by those who rely on transit to engage in community life. Disabled people of color are among the most frequent public transit users and for many, use of a personal vehicle is not an option.”
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- GOP state Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha dies of cancer complications at age 78. Pahls was also a former Omaha City Council member and Millard Public Schools administrator.
- There are five military academies (click here for a list) — and Millard North High School senior Noble Rasmussen just got accepted into all of them.
- Metropolitan Community College students sign with their sponsor companies.
- “It’s likely that heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other climate or weather-related disaster”: UNMC researchers are slated to partake in a nationwide study that’ll map the hottest parts of U.S. cities.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- The Nebraska ACLU wants the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office to do away with a program that lets police impose federal immigration law, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
- A seventh bird flu case is found in Knox County — so 2.1 million birds are slated for slaughter.
- Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s lawyers want a judge to toss out his conviction, following three guilty verdicts for lying to FBI officials, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
- For their work in 2021, lobbyists reported record compensation — $20,789,181 — according to a report from Common Cause.
- In Case You Missed It: Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is attacking GOP state Sen. Julie Slama, whose lawsuit against him alleges sexual battery, with a campaign TV advertisement, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Click here to take a deep dive.
- For the first time, a Nebraska high school girl — Dajaz DeFrand — beats 24 seconds in the 200 meters. DeFrand is headed for Florida State.
- Nebraskans should brace for a harsh wildfire season, according to NBC News.
FACTS OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
- Estimated portion of overdose deaths in the first half of 2021 that involved fentanyl: 2/3
- Number of U.S. states in which it is illegal to possess
fentanyl test strips: 30
Sources: 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta); 2. Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association (Washington)
DAILY FUNNY
To see the full Doonesbury comic by Garry Trudeau,
plus more daily funnies, click the image or below link.