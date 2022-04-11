Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: State senators across the political divide agree that their salaries — less than half the median income in Nebraska, according to KOLN — are too low, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan was one of two finalists for superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia until she removed herself from the running, and during the next few months, The Missouri Independent and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom are working together to investigate elevated blood lead levels in Midwestern children, particularly Black kids in low-income neighborhoods.

In Omaha, Bad Landlords Get Off Easy and Tenants Pay the Price

Advocates and experts — plus the city’s housing inspectors — say more must be done to ensure people have safe housing.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack tests positive for the coronavirus. This is what case and vaccination rates look like on a national scale, and here’s where you can get vaccinated in Douglas County this week.

By the numbers:

This graphic was last updated at 8:20 p.m. on April 9. Click the image for details.

AROUND OMAHA

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s primary care program ranks seventh in the most recent U.S. News & World Report list of best graduate schools. Click here to see how UNMC stacks up in other categories.

A nonprofit is planning for the construction of an inpatient behavioral health facility for kids, with an estimated cost of $50 million, in the north-central part of the city.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan was one of two finalists for superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia. Then she removed herself from the running, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Reader reporter Leah Cates talks about how Nebraska welfare benefit denials fail community members who desperately need assistance with Paul Beeee and Buddi3 Da Gawd on 1st Sky Omaha.

“We all grew together, like a sisterhood with each other … this is my family”: Heavi Hitters is Benson’s first barbershop owned by Black women, according to KETV.

AROUND NEBRASKA

City Charter Convention: The Omaha City Council will vote on creating a 15-member charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. Mayor Jean Stothert chose eight members, and the City Council selected the seven others.

The Omaha City Council will vote on creating a 15-member charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. Mayor Jean Stothert chose eight members, and the City Council selected the seven others. TIF: Noddle Company is requesting a $1.5 million TIF loan for Elmwood Townhomes at Leavenworth and South 54th Street. The project plan proposes the construction of a 19-unit townhouse development.

Noddle Company is requesting a $1.5 million TIF loan for Elmwood Townhomes at Leavenworth and South 54th Street. The project plan proposes the construction of a 19-unit townhouse development. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet to allocate funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioner Roger Garcia proposed $50,000 to the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance for an education program to address poor health outcomes from home conditions and $50,000 to Generation Diamond Corporation to provide services for low-income residents and individuals experiencing homelessness in South Omaha.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 12, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which U.S. landlords are less likely to respond

to applicants whose names sound Black rather than white: 10

Source: Peter Christensen, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

